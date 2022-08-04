"He's ridiculous" - Emile Smith Rowe names Arsenal star who has stood out in training 

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe is all praise for the club's new recruit Gabriel Jesus. He admitted that the Brazilian has stood out for him among the new signings with his abilities and sharpness in training.

The Gunners signed Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million this summer. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 matches for the Cityzens in all competitions last season.

He has started well at the Emirates as well, scoring seven goals in five pre-season matches so far.

Speaking to Joel Beya on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast, Smith Rowe was asked about his teammates who've impressed him this pre-season. He said:

“The players that have come back [from loans], I already know how good they are. So it’s not a surprise to see how good they are and how well they are doing."

He added:

“But from the new players, I think Gabriel Jesus… I didn’t actually realise how sharp he was. Obviously playing against him it’s different, you see him watching Man City before. But when you actually see him in training… I’ve been telling my friends, they’re always asking, and I’m like ‘he’s ridiculous’.”

Mikel Arteta will hope that Jesus continues his pre-season form into the official season as well.

Arsenal struggled last season in attack, especially after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in the January transfer window. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could only score nine goals between them in the Premier League last season. The former returned to Olympique Lyon earlier in the summer transfer window.

Granit Xhaka believes Marquinhos will follow Gabriel Martinelli's path at Arsenal

Marquinhos was the Gunners' first signing of the summer transfer window, after he joined for around £3 million from Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old is believed to be a signing that would develop in the youth system before graduating to the senior team. He played 18 matches for Sao Paulo last season in all competitions, registering three goals and one assist.

However, Granit Xhaka believes that Marquinhos, like Gabriel Martinelli, will be able to adapt to the senior team quickly.

He told Arsenal's official website (via Football.london):

“He reminds me of Gabriel Martinelli when he first came, everyone was saying; yes he will go to the under-23’s first’ and stuff like this, but how Gabi adapted at this level was unbelievable, and I have the same feeling with Marquinhos as well.”

Martinelli joined the north London side from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019. He has since made 84 senior appearances for Arsenal, registering 18 goals and 13 assists.

