"He's a Rolls Royce" - Ex-Chelsea man in awe of what Liverpool summer signing did in 3-1 Leicester City win

Liverpool's summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has been hailed as a "Rolls-Royce of a midfielder" by former Chelsea star Craig Burley following his eye-catching performance against Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (September 27).

The attacking midfielder sent tongues wagging after coming off the bench to score a screamer in the Reds' 3-1 triumph at Anfield.

The third round of this season's EFL Cup pitted Liverpool against Leicester City. As many would expect, the Foxes came all out against Jurgen Klopp's men and drew first blood within the first three minutes of the game via a Kasey McAteer strike.

Cody Gakpo equalized for the Reds immediately after the restart before Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were introduced to chase the winner. The attacking midfielder soon made his impact felt as he found the back of the net with a thunderous strike from outside the box to make it 2-1 before Diogo Jota buried the game with his 89th-minute goal.

After watching the Hungarian dazzle the crowd with his incredible goal and mesmerizing skills, former Chelsea star Craig Burley couldn't resist showering praise on him.

“He is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder," Burley told ESPN (via The Boot Room). "He’s the captain of Hungary. He’s got a great touch, got good physicality, good range of passing, can score a goal."

“When you go to a new club, big club, new league – I’m not saying the Premier League’s difficult and you can’t play – but sometimes it takes just a little bit of time to find your feet and adapt," he added.

Burley highlighted how Szoboszlai has looked "classy" and "comfortable" since arriving at Anfield.

“The one thing I’d say about this player is from the minute he’s pulled that Liverpool jersey on, he’s looked comfortable," Burley said. "He’s looked classy. And he looks like he’s been there all the time."

“He’s been a great signing for them and he gives them a little bit of everything in the middle of the park," he added. "But that goal was special. He can strike a ball, that lad."

Dominik Szoboszlai's stats since joining Liverpool this summer

Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €70 million in July. So far, he's made eight appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording two goals to his name.

According to Whoscored, Szoboszlai has taken 13 shots for Liverpool in six Premier League outings so far this season. He's also recorded a total of 390 passes, seven successful dribbles and 12 key passes in the English top flight.

The attacking midfielder is already winning the hearts of the Reds faithful with his eye-catching displays in the center of the pitch. It remains to be seen if he can maintain that going forward.