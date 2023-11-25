“He’s been rubbish”, “Get back to business” - Fans admit Liverpool star was saved by teammates in 1-1 draw with Manchester City

Liverpool fans reckon that Alisson Becker's blushes were saved by his teammates after he had a poor outing against Manchester City. The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Manchester City started the game on the front foot and nearly took the lead when Alisson played a dreadful pass into Phil Foden's path in the 11th minute. But the England international wasn't able to make good contact with the ball from close range. The Brazilian shot-stopper looked nervy once again nine minutes later when he just about managed to clear the ball following Curtis Jones' backpass.

Liverpool were punished in the 27th minute when Alisson miscued a clearance, which fell kindly to Nathan Ake. The City defender made an excellent run to set up Erling Haaland, who gave the Cityzens a 1-0 lead. Alisson did redeem himself, making a top save to deny Foden just before halftime.

Manchester City thought they had made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when Ruben Dias poked home, but Manuel Akanji fouled Alisson in the build-up following a corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an excellent goal in the 80th minute to rescue an important point for the Reds.

Liverpool fans acknowledged Alisson had a poor game. He lacked composure, and his distribution was all over the place, completing just three out of his 19 long balls with an accuracy of 16%. It was a rare off-day for the 31-year-old this season.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"One of the worst I’ve seen Alisson play ever, he’s been rubbish."

Another fan wrote:

"Alisson, I’m glad you got your annual distribution jitters out the way and it didn’t cost us too tough. Now eat a fat steak and get back to business"

Manchester City remain at the top of the league table with 29 points from 13 games, one point ahead of Liverpool who are in second.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Exploring stats from the Premier League thriller

Liverpool dug deep to secure an important point during their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Cityzens dominated possession with 61% of the ball. They also attempted a total of 594 passes with an accuracy of 90%. In contrast, Jurgen Klopp and Co. had 39% possession and attempted 396 passes with an accuracy of 81%.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated in attack as well, landing a total of 16 shots, with five on target but were unable to make the most of their chances. On the other hand, Liverpool had eight shots in total, with three being on target.