"He's in the running" - Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea teenager could feature against Nottingham Forest

Frank Lampard has confirmed Lewis Hall is in line to return to the Chelsea starting XI this weekend against Nottingham Forest. The caretaker manager is without Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella and is set to use the teenager at left-back again.

Hall played as a left-back under Graham Potter and did well when Chilwell was out injured earlier this season. The teenager was dropped from the squad by Lampard but is now set to make his return to the starting XI.

The caretaker manager confirmed that he wanted to use Hall last week in the win over Bournemouth but opted for Azpilicueta after Chilwell's injury because of the experience. He told the media via talkSPORT:

"Lewis has a chance. [I was] tempted to put him on last week but I felt with the nature of the game, I felt that the experience of Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] in the game was more suitable at that point. In terms of Lewis I've been really impressed with his training, he's a very good player, a really talented player."

Lampard added:

"I think if anything there's one thing he needs to come out of himself that bit more because he should really trust how good he is and feel at home with the group. I think he does feel that. I didn't get to work with Lewis before, he was a bit younger, so I've been watching him from afar and been really impressed and he hasn't dampened that at all, the opposite. So, he's in the running for the last four games to be involved."

Hall has played seven matches for Chelsea's senior side this season – the last one was against Liverpool in January.

Frank Lampard blocked Chelsea star from going to the U20 World Cup

Frank Lampard has also confirmed that it was his decision to block Lewis Hall from going to the U20 FIFA World Cup this month. The Blues have released Carney Chukwuemeka, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, and Harvey Vale but chose to keep the left-back as they needed cover.

The Chelsea caretaker manager told the media:

"It's my decision that he needs to stay with us for the four games. We've obviously got injuries with both out left-backs who have been playing regularly this season, and that leaves us in a position where we want and need Lewis."

Chelsea will also have Ian Maatsen returning to the club to fight for a place at left-back next season. Mauricio Pochettino, if appointed, would have a big decision to make as Chilwell and Cucurella are also available in the first team squad.

