"He's the safe guy you can count on" - Bixente Lizarazu names the 'star' among Messi, Neymar and Mbappe at PSG

Former Bayern Munich full-back Bixente Lizarazu has lavished praise on in-form Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

The 52-year-old waxed lyrical about the starlet's talents in a recent television show and touted him as the best in PSG's fabled attacking triumvirate.

Mbappe has been on fire this season, scoring 18 goals and making 15 assists in just 26 games across all competitions. He leads the PSG squad on both counts as the 23-year-old has burnished his credentials as the best young player in the world.

It's worth remembering that he missed a decisive penalty kick for France at Euro 2020 against Switzerland which knocked the world champions out in the last-16.

However, the player picked himself up thereafter, and Lizarazu also highlighted the fact while speaking to Telefoot. He said:

"We must not forget, in September he was criticized and even whistled. He came out of the Euro with this missed penalty, he was accused of being selfish. It was very excessive. I think he thought a lot. He has already thought about his game, he is really more altruistic, collective, and his game has improved because it is no longer linked to his individual gestures and his dribbling."

The Parisians boast one of Europe's most fearsome attacking tridents in Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi. The Argentine joined the side on a shock transfer from Barcelona last summer.

While the three have yet to click together, Lizarazu feels Mbappe is the standout name from the lot. He said:

"It is less readable now and it is very interesting to have a player who reflects on himself and on the evolution of his game. And then, who is the star of Paris Saint-Germain? It's not Messi, it's not Neymar, it's Kylian Mbappé. He's the safe guy you can count on. He's super in place and in his best form now."

Lionel Messi is currently recovering from COVID-19 and is set to return this week. Meanwhile Neymar is still a few weeks away from achieving full fitness from a knee injury.

PSG host Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mbappe has really been PSG's best player

Mbappe has not only been the best of the aforesaid trio but the best in the squad and then some.

Nobody comes remotely close to matching his tally of 18 goals - for context, Messi is second with just six, and the same goes for his assists too.

Few players in the world can match the 23-year-old's form right now. He's shown his ability to carry the side on his shoulders even without Messi and Neymar.

