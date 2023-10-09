“He’s been saying for a few weeks” - Mikel Arteta makes incredible Gabriel Martinelli admission after Arsenal 1-0 Man City

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Martinelli recovered ahead of time to feature for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday (8 October).

The Brazilian winger left the field after just 24 minutes due to a hamstring injury in his team's 1-0 league win against Everton on 17 September. After being left out of five successive matchday squads, he returned to the bench against Manchester City at the Emirates.

Arteta subbed off Leandro Trossard at the break to bring on Martinelli — a decision that decided the game in the Gunners' favor. His shot from the edge of the box in the 86th minute deflected off Nathan Ake, beating Ederson Moraes in goal to register the game's only goal.

It was Martinelli's first goal this season and his first against the Cityzens in eight encounters. After the game, Arteta said that the club's staff were skeptical about the 22-year-old's chances of playing against the Cityzens. But the player never lost hope.

The Spanish manager said (h/t CBS' @JamesBenge on X):

"He's [Martinelli] been saying for a few weeks he'd be there against City. Everyone told him he wasn't and yesterday he told me 'boss I told you I would be'."

Arsenal now sit second in the table with 20 points from eight games, trailing league leaders and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Arsenal handed another injury concern after Gabriel Martinelli return against Man City

Leandro Trossard was apparently withdrawn at halftime due to an injury, giving way for Gabriel Martinelli to come on and score the winner against Manchester City.

According to the Mirror, the Belgium international complained of tightness in his muscle before being taken off against the defending champions. It remains to be seen if he will be called up by Belgium for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Sweden this month.

Trossard has often been used as a substitute by Mikel Arteta since his £27 million January move from Brighton & Hove Albion. The trend has continued this season, with the 28-year-old making three of his seven appearances from the bench.

Trossard also hasn't completed the full 90 minutes in a game for Arsenal since November 2022. Out of his 29 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, he has completed the full 90 minutes in a game just once.

The former Brighton man has amassed an impressive tally of four goals and 11 assists during that time.