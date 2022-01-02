“He’s so scary glad he doesn’t play against us” – Fans react as £6 million man produces ‘slick’ display for Arsenal against Manchester City

Arsenal fans online raved about the performance of Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli despite the Gunners losing to Manchester City. The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat after Rodri scored for Man City in injury-time.

Martinelli was one of the best players on the pitch for Arsenal. The 20-year-old forward had two great opportunities to score against Manchester City. The Brazilian forward went on an amazing solo run and got the better of Joao Cancelo but failed to score.

Martinelli also missed an open goal, hitting his shot on to the post.

However, the missed chances did not stop Arsenal fans from praising their upcoming star on Twitter. Even a few Manchester City fans were impressed by Martinelli's performance yesterday. Here are some of the best tweets:

Danzy @1danzy @afcjxmes His technical security has improved so much from last season @afcjxmes His technical security has improved so much from last season

James. @afcjxmes That Martinelli touch was absurd by the way. That Martinelli touch was absurd by the way.

Alan @Higgins13673757



#mcfc #ManCity I did not realize Martinelli was this good.... I did not realize Martinelli was this good....#mcfc #ManCity

` @AFC_TicTac

This run as well had cancelo on ropes @AFC_Carys He actually such a good game man.This run as well had cancelo on ropes @AFC_Carys He actually such a good game man. This run as well had cancelo on ropes https://t.co/eRonlczgCG

Kian @Mcfc_kian We need Walker to be against martinelli he is just too slick for cancelo We need Walker to be against martinelli he is just too slick for cancelo

AFCMesut @AFC_Ozil54 @AFC_Carys He ie cooking one of the best full backs in the world at such a tender age 🥶 @AFC_Carys He ie cooking one of the best full backs in the world at such a tender age 🥶

Finn 🇳🇱🌪 @MCFC_Finn We need Walker so he can handle with Martinelli’s pace We need Walker so he can handle with Martinelli’s pace

Matt @buzza1987 How did Martinelli get that shot away? Get Cancelo off if he’s not at it, which is more than understandable #mancity How did Martinelli get that shot away? Get Cancelo off if he’s not at it, which is more than understandable #mancity

Renato @rehnato Martinelli tearing Cancelo a new one twitter.com/WcWqs/status/1… Martinelli tearing Cancelo a new one twitter.com/WcWqs/status/1…

. @blend_afc Ronaldinho said martinelli is the next big thing and you lot were listening to ldn utd twitter Ronaldinho said martinelli is the next big thing and you lot were listening to ldn utd twitter

C @AFC_Carys Martinelli is a scary scary player man, no wonder ESR can’t get in Martinelli is a scary scary player man, no wonder ESR can’t get in

BP @BallProgression When White went long to Saka/Martinelli I got that same feeling vhen VVD switches a diagonal to Salah/Mane. That's a weapon. When White went long to Saka/Martinelli I got that same feeling vhen VVD switches a diagonal to Salah/Mane. That's a weapon.

YankeeGunner @YankeeGunner 5 shots. Against Manchester city. 4 inside the box. On another day, with a bit of luck, this is a supernova performance from Martinelli 5 shots. Against Manchester city. 4 inside the box. On another day, with a bit of luck, this is a supernova performance from Martinelli https://t.co/pxC95YuTjr

AFCDoblan @AfcDoblan @nonewthing Martinelli reminds me of Alexis and Salah. @nonewthing Martinelli reminds me of Alexis and Salah.

Junior @19JUNI0R Think Saka and Martinelli might be even better than we think they are, honestly Think Saka and Martinelli might be even better than we think they are, honestly

ESR #10 @oneofakindESR Martinelli, what an absolute vital player he’s been this season, he’s came back so well from his injury and his presence on the pitch has been vital for our success this season, he doesn’t give the opposition a second to think, and with the ball he is choosing the right options. Martinelli, what an absolute vital player he’s been this season, he’s came back so well from his injury and his presence on the pitch has been vital for our success this season, he doesn’t give the opposition a second to think, and with the ball he is choosing the right options. https://t.co/khIcx4o95l

HERON @Rvgga_ @TheChosenOne95_ Martinelli was a proooblem. Cancelo and Dias couldn't handle the boy🔥. @TheChosenOne95_ Martinelli was a proooblem. Cancelo and Dias couldn't handle the boy🔥.

kevzy @kevzy5 Martinelli’s a baller Martinelli’s a baller

Smith Showe @EmiSmithShowe White, Saka, Tomiyasu, Martinelli, Partey



All absolutely outstanding today against the toughest opposition in the country White, Saka, Tomiyasu, Martinelli, ParteyAll absolutely outstanding today against the toughest opposition in the country

Brad 🔴 @AFCBradd Idk what’s sexier between Ramsdale’s pass and Martinelli’s touch 😍 Idk what’s sexier between Ramsdale’s pass and Martinelli’s touch 😍 https://t.co/R5duU0MUKr

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan That is an INCREDIBLE run by Martinelli 🇧🇷… Absolutely BURNS Cancelo 👏 That is an INCREDIBLE run by Martinelli 🇧🇷… Absolutely BURNS Cancelo 👏

Arsenal's game against Manchester City was an entertaining affair. The Gunners took the lead in the first-half through Bukayo Saka. However, midfielder Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty, which was duly converted by Riyad Mahrez early in the second period.

Moments later, defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off following a second bookable offense. Arsenal dug deep in their bid to hold on for a point. However, Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the winner in stoppage-time to secure all three points for Manchester City.

The defeat has left Arsenal vulnerable in fourth spot in the league table. The Gunners are just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have two games in hand. Manchester United could also overtake Arsenal if they win both their games in hand.

Arsenal have an exciting groups of youngsters to build the squad around

Arsenal have one of the most exciting groups of youngsters in the Premier League. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard have been the stars for the Gunners so far this season.

Arsenal were in desperate need of a forward to step up following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile from the squad. The Gunners have gotten their wish so far as Martinelli has taken up the responsibility of becoming their main striker.

The 20-year-old Brazilian forward has scored four goals for the Gunners so far this season. Norwegian playmaker Odegaard has also scored the same number of goals as Martinelli.

Smith Rowe is currently the top scorer for Arsenal. The young Englishman has scored nine goals for the Gunners this season. Smith Rowe is closely followed by Saka, who has netted seven times across all competitions.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Thomas Partey on playing with the Arsenal youngsters:



"It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them. They are good talents... they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them." Thomas Partey on playing with the Arsenal youngsters:"It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them. They are good talents... they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them." https://t.co/Niy9bvhWm1

Edited by Anantaajith Ra