“He’s so scary glad he doesn’t play against us” – Fans react as £6 million man produces ‘slick’ display for Arsenal against Manchester City

Arsenal fans online raved about the performance of Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli despite the Gunners losing to Manchester City. The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat after Rodri scored for Man City in injury-time.
Martinelli was one of the best players on the pitch for Arsenal. The 20-year-old forward had two great opportunities to score against Manchester City. The Brazilian forward went on an amazing solo run and got the better of Joao Cancelo but failed to score.
Martinelli also missed an open goal, hitting his shot on to the post.
However, the missed chances did not stop Arsenal fans from praising their upcoming star on Twitter. Even a few Manchester City fans were impressed by Martinelli's performance yesterday. Here are some of the best tweets:
Arsenal's game against Manchester City was an entertaining affair. The Gunners took the lead in the first-half through Bukayo Saka. However, midfielder Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty, which was duly converted by Riyad Mahrez early in the second period.
Moments later, defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off following a second bookable offense. Arsenal dug deep in their bid to hold on for a point. However, Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the winner in stoppage-time to secure all three points for Manchester City.
The defeat has left Arsenal vulnerable in fourth spot in the league table. The Gunners are just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have two games in hand. Manchester United could also overtake Arsenal if they win both their games in hand.
Arsenal have an exciting groups of youngsters to build the squad around
Arsenal have one of the most exciting groups of youngsters in the Premier League. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard have been the stars for the Gunners so far this season.
Arsenal were in desperate need of a forward to step up following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exile from the squad. The Gunners have gotten their wish so far as Martinelli has taken up the responsibility of becoming their main striker.
The 20-year-old Brazilian forward has scored four goals for the Gunners so far this season. Norwegian playmaker Odegaard has also scored the same number of goals as Martinelli.
Smith Rowe is currently the top scorer for Arsenal. The young Englishman has scored nine goals for the Gunners this season. Smith Rowe is closely followed by Saka, who has netted seven times across all competitions.
