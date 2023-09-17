"He’s scary; he’s very quick" - Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott heaps praises on struggling Chelsea star

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has backed Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk to keep using his pace against defenders.

The Blues signed the 22-year-old Ukrainian winger after an impressive spell for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he registered 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 games across competitions.

Chelsea paid £89 million for him in the 2023 January transfer window, but Mudryk has failed to replicate his Shakhtar exploits. He has struggled to live up to his lofty price tag, racking up just two assists in 21 games across competitions.

Walcott, who retired this summer, faced Mudryk in the league last season while playing for Southampton. The veteran English winger has advised Mudryk to use his strongest asset - his pace (via HITC).

“I faced him last year, and he faced me up. … yeah, he’s scary; he’s very quick,” said Walcott. “You’ve got to trust your strength, and his strength is all pace – use it,” he added.

Mudryk put forth yet another disappointing performance in Chelsea's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17). The Blues only drew goalless against the Cherries.

Mudryk started on the left wing but failed to make any telling contribution and was taken off just after the hour mark, getting replaced by Cole Palmer.

Chelsea continue to struggle in Premier League

Chelsea, who had garnered just four points from as many games in the Premier League before the international break, struggled once again, this time at the Vitality stadium.

The Blues ended up with yet another draw, which has taken them to five points from five games, and are without a win this month. Chelsea have only won twice this season - a 3-0 victory against newly promoted Luton Town in the league and a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino's side are a lowly 15th in the standings - closer to the drop zone (four points) than the top four (seven points) - after five games. They next face Aston Villa at home on Sunday (September 24).