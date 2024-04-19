"He’s scoring 50 goals at 38 years old" - Casemiro believes Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on football is 'not valued enough'

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently waxed lyrical about Portuguese superstar and former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian praised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his goalscoring prowess even at the age of 38.

"What Cristiano Ronaldo did in football is not valued enough. He’s scoring 50 goals at 38 years old," Casemiro said, via Madrid Zone.

Ronaldo is enjoying another great scoring season in the Saudi Pro League. He has scored 36 goals in 37 games across all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this term, and has registered 12 assists.

The Portuguese is on track for scoring 50 or more this season, given that Al-Nassr have at least seven games left this season. Ronaldo will also play for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 this summer.

The 39-year-old is in his second season with Al-Nassr. He scored 17 goals in 35 games last year. His best year in terms of goalscoring was back in 2011/12 with Real Madrid, when he played 55 games across all competitions, scoring 60 goals and registering 15 assists.

As for Casemiro, he spent five years with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid (2013-2018), winning the UEFA Champions League four times.

Casemiro says Kylian Mbappe reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe is preparing for the next move in his career and is expected to sign with Real Madrid after the end of the season.

Speaking on the potential move, Casemiro opened up about the French star and explained why he reminds him of Ronaldo.

"Mbappe reminds me of Cristiano. He's on the field, he's smelling a goal. You have to be worried with this guy because he will score a goal. Cristiano was like that," the Brazilian midfielder told El Chiringuito, via Goal.com.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Abdou Diallo said back in 2022 that the Frenchman is a big fan of Ronaldo and that he called him "untouchable."

Kylian Mbappe could face Los Blancos in the final of the UEFA Champions League if both teams reach the showpiece. PSG will take on Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, while Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich.

