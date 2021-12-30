“He’s setting the bar very, very high” – Mason Mount salutes ‘big’ Liverpool player ahead of Chelsea showdown

Mason Mount has heaped praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ahead of Chelsea's clash against the Reds at the weekend.

Chelsea take on Liverpool in what will be a crucial clash at the top of the table. The Blues are currently one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side, having played one more game.

Ahead of their clash, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount singled out Salah as being the player for the big occasions. He told Amazon Prime Sport:

"There’s a few, I think, that you can put out there, but I think the amount of goals he’s scoring, the assists he’s getting, I think Mo Salah would definitely be up there. He’s a big, big player who turns up in the big games and scores big goals. He’s setting the bar very, very high and I think as a player you want to be able to do that. He’s setting the bar very very high at the moment."

Salah is currently the Premier League's top scorer, having scored 15 goals from his 19 games so far. The Egyptian has also provided nine assists to boot. Liverpool will rely on their talisman to help them win the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool need a win to keep up with Manchester City

Manchester City are the frontrunners in the Premier League title race

Manchester City are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and do not look like faltering anytime soon. Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the game between Chelsea and Liverpool ends in a draw.

With the rest of the teams being nowhere close in terms of the title race, it will be up to either Chelsea or Liverpool to make sure that Manchester City do not manage to successfully defend their Premier League crown.

Manchester City take on Arsenal on Saturday in what should be a stern test for Pep Guardiola's side. The Gunners have won their last five consecutive games across all competitions and will be heading into Saturday's clash a completely different side to the one which was demolished 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea will be hoping that Mikel Arteta's side will be able to make Manchester City drop points in what will be a crucial weekend for the Premier League title race.

Edited by Rohit Mishra