"He’s a shocker" - Jason Cundy slams 29-year-old Villarreal player for his role in defeat to Liverpool

Former Chelsea footballer Jason Cundy believes Geronimo Rulli was at fault for at least four of the five goals Villarreal conceded against Liverpool on 3 May.

The Spanish side took a two-goal lead in the first half of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against the Reds. But Liverpool struck back in the second half to win the game 3-2.

In the process, the Reds won the tie 5-2 on aggregate as Villarreal bowed out of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were under the cosh in the first half but a mistake from Rulli helped them find the opening goal of the second half through Fabinho.

Rulli couldn’t stop a seemingly harmless shot as it went through his legs. The second goal from Luis Diaz was also a similar story, although it was arguably harder to stop.

The third was a moment of madness from the custodian. He came out of the box to clear the ball. However, he couldn’t even get a touch as Sadio Mane slammed it past him and another defender to bury the ball in the back of the net.

Speaking after the match, talkSPORT host Cundy said Rulli had a shocking game and isn’t good enough to play as a backup in the Championship:

“The goalkeeper, he’s a shocker, I’m sorry. He was at fault for four of the five goals. How can you go into a Champions League semi-final with a goalkeeper that isn’t good enough to be an understudy in the Championship?

“Honestly, Sam Johnstone, there’s a lot of clubs after him, he’s out of contract, he’s a better goalkeeper than what I saw tonight and what I’ve seen over the two legs," he added.

Liverpool turned the tie around with some help from Rulli

The first goal from the Reds helped alleviate some of the tension as Liverpool turned on the heat in the second half.

After a first half where they could barely afford time on the ball, Liverpool looked like their old selves in the second half as Thiago helped them dominate possession.

Had Rulli saved Fabinho’s shot, which was straight at the custodian, it may have been a different story as Villarreal had leveled the tie by then.

Instead, the goal helped Klopp's side keep the pressure on Villarreal, who were once again behind in the tie.

