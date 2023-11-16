"He's shooting at me!" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka unhappy with England teammate for fun moment in national team training

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was seen shouting in England training after Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa overhit a pass directly at the winger.

The Gunners attacker shouted:

'He's shooting at me!"

to his teammates after Konsa's powerful pass was aimed directly at Saka.

The winger appeared unhappy with the pass but probably made a joke of it as he yelled out. If anything, it is likely to help Konsa settle down in the national camp after the fun moment in training.

Konsa got his call-up to the national team after Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk pulled out. With England having already qualified for Euro 2024, the Aston Villa defender might get to make his debut for the Three Lions when they take on North Macedonia and Malta in this international break.

Both Saka and Konsa have been in good form for their respective clubs this season. Saka has six goals and eight assists in 17 games for the Gunners, which has helped them stay third on the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool and one behind leaders Manchester City.

Konsa has been a rock at the back for Aston Villa. He has played in 18 games for Unai Emery's side, helping them to the fifth spot in the league, three points behind leaders City.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan supports the omission of Raheem Sterling from England squad

Raheem Sterling last played for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Despite being a key player for the Three Lions in Southgate's setup over the years, Sterling once again failed to make the squad in the latest national team call-up.

While some people have questioned this decision, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has backed the decision to omit Sterling from the national team.

He wrote (in his column for Daily Mail):

"Curiously, and for reasons that quite frankly evade me, eyebrows have been raised over Raheem Sterling’s continued omission from the England squad. But why? He’s been pretty bang average for Chelsea. OK, he’s had a few decent games in recent weeks but I haven’t seen a series of hugely impressive performances from him that mean he demands inclusion."

Sterling has registered five goals and two assists in 14 games for Chelsea this season.