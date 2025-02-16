"He's showing now that he's back to his old level" - Arne Slot praises Liverpool star after 2-1 win over Wolves

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised centre-back Jarrell Quansah for his performance in the 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday (February 16).

A Luis Diaz 16th-minute strike put Slot's side in front before Mohamed Salah doubled their advantage from the spot after 22 minutes. Although Matheus Cunha reduced arrears midway through the second period, an equaliser wasn't to be as the Reds took the three points after dropping two in the 2-2 draw at Everton in midweek.

Quansah, 22, has made 16 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season, including six in the Premier League, where he has started twice. Nevertheless, he delivered an impressive performance off the bench although he didn't help preserve his side's clean sheet.

“I see in training sessions he's back to being the same Jarell we saw in pre-season," Slot said about Quansah (As er The Anfield Talk). "He's showing now that he's back to his old level. You can see how important he is."

The victory sent the Reds seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal after 25 games as they look to win their second title in the Premier League era. Meanwhile, the Gunners are coming off successive second-placed finishes and are pushing to go one step further.

"It was mentally difficult" - Liverpool boss

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Liverpool were in the ascendancy after Salah had doubled their advantage. They came close to essentially ending the game as a contest but saw a goal ruled out for offside, while a penalty call wasn't given.

Cunha's strike for Wolves made things interesting at Anfield, but the Premier League leaders did just enough to ensure that they wouldn't drop points for the second game running.

"It was mentally difficult the second half because we thought we scored the third, then thought we got a penalty," Slot said (as per BBC MOTD). Both situations were correctly handed by the referee. They got better and better; we got worse and worse. We had to show a different mentality which we did and got it over the line.

"In a season like this, we have played so many great games, but in a season you want to win something, you have to win the difficult ones as well when you are not playing your best. We were so close on Wednesday. This time we did survive.

The Reds next take on Aston Villa away in the league on Wednesday (February 19) before travelling to Manchester City four days later.

