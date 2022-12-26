"He's shown his inexperience of being at a top club" - Pundit makes harsh judgement about Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has stated that new Chelsea manager Graham Potter has failed to assert control over his group of players in light of their recent disastrous run of form.

Earlier in September, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association and appointed the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss as their new head coach. Potter, who was the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Since then, Potter has been in charge of 15 games for the Blues, registering seven wins, three draws, and five losses in the process. The west London side is going through a difficult spell in the ongoing Premier League season and are winless in their last five league games.

Graham Potter says you have to accept that sides will go through bad phases like Chelsea before the mid-season break.



Graham Potter says you have to accept that sides will go through bad phases like Chelsea before the mid-season break. 🗣️ “You have to go through moments. We were suffering before the break in terms of the results. The performances weren’t so good either.”Graham Potter says you have to accept that sides will go through bad phases like Chelsea before the mid-season break. https://t.co/G94fx0oAzD

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy claimed that he is Potter's admirer before hitting out at him for Chelsea's recent form. He said:

"I'm a fan of Potter. How can you not be [with] what he's achieved? I love the way he comes across [and] conducts himself. He's intelligent, articulate and he's a good football man. But, I think recently he's shown his inexperience of being at a top club and dealing with top players which is inevitable, to a degree."

Sharing his thoughts on Potter's tactical regimen, Murphy continued:

"I just think the constant changing of formation and personnel, even within matches, is not the way to get the best out of top players. They are playing against teams of lesser quality and making them look better than they should because of their own inadequacies, not what the opposition team are doing."

Shedding light on the reasons behind Potter's frailties, Murphy added:

"You're putting square pegs in round holes at times which is bizarre. Overthinking the formation and that's partly because Graham Potter has spent his life overachieving with underachievers and he's had to find ways of tactically outmanoeuvring teams who are better than his and coming up with plans all the time."

Chelsea are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 21 points from 14 games. The Blues are set to resume their campaign with a home clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday (December 27).

Chelsea agree £20 million deal to sign in-demand Brazilian midfielder: Reports

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea have agreed a £20 million deal to rope in Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos. The promising teenager was also linked with PSG, Barcelona, and Newcastle United.

Santos, 18, has established himself as a crucial member of Vasco da Gama's squad in their quest to return to the Brasileiro Serie A. He has scored eight goals in 37 games across all competitions this season.

A dynamic presence in the center of the park, the Brazilian prodigy has grown by leaps and bounds since his Vasco debut in November last year. He has also made five appearances for the Brazil U16 outfit.

