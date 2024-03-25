“He’s shy but I see him doing very well” - Cuti Romero tips Manchester United star to have a ‘huge future’ 

Argentina defender Cristian Romero recently spoke about compatriot and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho's potential contribution to the national team.

Garnacho, 19, has made four appearances for Argentina so far, with three of them coming in friendlies. He played the second half in their 3-0 win over El Salvador in a friendly last week. He is expected to feature against Costa Rica on Tuesday (March 26) as well.

Ahead of the friendly in California, Cristian Romero, who scored against El Salvador, opened up about Garnacho, saying (via All About Argentina):

"Garnacho is going to give a lot to this National Team. It is not easy to adapt to this group, but I see him very well.

"He is very shy but I see him very well and with a huge future. It will depend on him how far he wants to go, but the conditions are more than enough."

Garnacho joined Manchester United's academy from Atletico Madrid's youth side in 2020 and has now made 74 senior appearances for them. He has become a key player for Erik ten Hag this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 38 games across competitions.

Donny van de Beek set to return to Manchester United following loan spell: Reports

The Red Devils signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax in 2020 for a reported fee of £40 million following his exploits with Ajax. The Dutch midfielder had helped them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in the previous season.

However, things haven't gone as planned for Van de Beek at Manchester United, having made just 62 appearances in four years now. Injuries and poor form have often seen him being overlooked. He was sent out on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in January with an option to buy. As per BILD, though, the German side are unlikely to make his move permanent.

Van de Beek has made just six appearances for Frankfurt and was even left out of their UEFA Europa Conference League squad. They were, however, eliminated from the competition, losing 4-3 on aggregate against Union Saint-Gilloise in the playoffs.

The 26-year-old midfielder is now expected to return to Manchester United in the summer. However, he will likely look for an exit in search of regular playing time.