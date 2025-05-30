“He’s smart, but he needs to work” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick explains what Lamine Yamal must do to maintain his level in the coming years

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has explained what Lamine Yamal must do to maintain his standards in the coming season. At just 17 years of age, the Blaugrana winger is in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or after a brilliant 2024/25 campaign.

This season, he's played 55 matches across competitions for the Catalan outfit, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists. He's also helped his side to the La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies this year.

Speaking about what Yamal needs to do to carry on performing this way, Flick said in a recent interview (via @BarcaUniversal):

"To maintain Lamine's level in the coming years, he has to train hard, always be mentally present. He's smart, but he needs to work. I have a lot of confidence in him, and he's surrounded by teammates like Raphinha who help him."

Yamal came through the academy at Barcelona and has managed to make 106 appearances across competitions to date, bagging 25 goals and 34 assists. He's also managed to establish a starting position in Spain's national team.

In the summer of 2024, Yamal played a crucial role in helping his nation win the European Championships. Barcelona will feel confident that they can get the best of the winger in the coming years, with the Spaniard now contracted at Camp Nou till the summer of 2031.

When Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi lavished praise on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal after UCL clash

Lamine Yamal

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi lavished praise on Lamine Yamal following their first-leg semi-final UEFA Champions League encounter against Barcelona, which ended 3-3, on April 30.

After the Serie A side went ahead by two goals within the first 21 minutes, it was the 17-year-old winger who began the comeback. He netted in the 24th minute, after which Ferran Torres equalised in the 38th. Both sides added a goal each in the second half.

Speaking after the match, during which he was impressed by Yamal's showing, Inzaghi said (via BBC Sport):

"Lamine is the kind of talent that comes along every 50 years, and to see him up close really impressed me. He caused us huge problems because we were supposed to double up on him and it wasn't enough."

Unfortunately, Barcelona failed to get past this stage of the competition, losing 7-6 on aggregate after taking the tie to extra time. In the UEFA Champions League alone, Yamal made 13 appearances, bagging five goals and four assists.

