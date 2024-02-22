"He’s so, so consistent, he’s so good" - Pundit hails Liverpool superstar's 'really good' performance in 4-1 win over Luton Town

Premier League pundit John Hartson has praised Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for his performance against Luton Town on Wednesday (February 21). The Reds initially went down 1-0 in the mid-week game but then fought back to register a 4-1 win.

Speaking after the game, Hartson told Premier League Productions:

“He (Van Dijk) has been terrific again all season. Tonight, they are 1-0 down, they didn’t feel sorry for themselves, Liverpool. They knew they had patience in the second half and they would come back and score goals. Him with the equaliser, a really good captain’s performance."

Hartson added:

“But we say this all the time about him. He’s so, so consistent. He’s so good. I would really put him up with, if not the best centre-back in the world, and he has been for a long time now.”

With the win, Liverpool have extended their lead at the top to four points. The Reds have 60 point after 26 games, followed by City with 56 points. The Cityzens, however, have played one game less.

Arsene Wenger's advice for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool look for new manager

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp announced his decision last month to leave Liverpool at the end of this season. With the German now set to leave, some pundits have pointed to the fact that he should help the club appoint his successor.

Going against this notion, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger told beIN Sports:

"No, no. I don’t think so, unless he becomes officially appointed by Liverpool as an advisor. But you do your job and you let other people do their job."

He added:

"I think organisations work well when that is the case. Everybody does what they are responsible for and need to know when it doesn’t work who to speak to."

Liverpool's next game is against Chelsea on Sunday, February 25, in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.