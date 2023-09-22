Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the Red Devils stars were happy to see Facundo Pellistri in action on Wednesday (September 20). The Uruguayan forward was given a rare opportunity to feature in the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, much to the delight of his teammates.

It is worth noting that Pellistri has found opportunities hard to come by under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United. The attacker has amassed just 23 minutes of playing time in the Premier League so far this season, which clearly indicates his position in the pecking order.

However, the absence of Anthony and Jadon Sancho forced the tactician to give the Uruguayan the chance to start against Bayern Munich. He took it with both hands, producing an eye-catching performance at the Allianz Arena.

The fans are already falling in love with Pellistri and Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that the winger deserved the chance for his efforts.

“Pellistri is one of the players that deserves his chances," the Manchester United captain was quoted as saying by Express. "He deserves a lot of credit for everything he’s been through and everything he has done for the team."

“He’s always available, he’s someone that's always training hard, he’s someone that deserves his chances and he did well. He did the job that the manager asked him to do and we are all happy for him because he really deserves to get his chances.”

The Portuguese also commented on Manchester United's loss to Bayern Munich, praising the team's fighting spirit.

"The positive is that the spirit, the fighting spirit, was there. We tried,” he said. "It wasn't still enough to win the game or to get something from the game. But at periods, the team showed great spirit. But we have to do it more often and for 90 minutes."

What's next for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United

Following the Champions League setback, Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United will now turn their attention to the Premier League this weekend, where they will take on Burnley away from home.

The Old Trafford outfit then clash with Crystal Palace twice within the next four days: first in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and then in the English top flight next weekend.

Ten Hag's men will need to step up their efforts going forward after losing four of their last five games across all fronts.