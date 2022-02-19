“He’s been someone who’s been really special and make me better every day” – Bruno Fernandes names his best friend at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has named Juan Mata as his best friend at the club.

Fernandes, 27, joined United in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon in a deal reportedly worth £67.6 million. He has become the Red Devils talisman, having amassed 48 goals and 37 assists in 112 appearances across competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

When asked who his best friend was at the club, Fernandes told manutd.com:

"So that’s a hard one because I have a good relationship with everyone, honestly, but I think I would probably choose Juan (Mata) because I learn a lot from him in this two years."

Fernandes continued:

"He’s been someone who’s been really special and make me better every day, on and off the pitch. He made me grow up to be a better player and a better person also.”

The pair's bond has been a familiar sight for Red Devils fans since Fernandes' first day at Carrington.

Mata, unlike Fernandes, who has been a mainstay in the 13-time Premier League champions' squad, has been on the fringes of the first team.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has featured just four times this season, and has not made a Premier League appearance. Rumours have surfaced about Mata's future, with the attacking midfielder touted with a move to La Liga.

TeamTalk reported in January that the former Chelsea player declined contract negotiations with United, and is eager to leave in search of first-team football.

Who could sign Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata?

Juan Mata may depart Manchester United at the end of the season.

At 33, Mata is approaching the end of a storied career that has seen him win the FIFA World Cup, European Championships, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup twice, among other accomplishments.

Mata won't be short of suitors if he leaves Old Trafford, with reports linking the former Valencia man with a return to Spain.

With his Manchester United contract expiring at the end of the season, Mata is now free to discuss terms with foreign clubs before he leaves as a free agent.

Real Sociedad have been reported to hold an interest in the midfielder. Should Mata move to the La Liga outfit, he'll be playing alongside former Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

