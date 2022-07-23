“He’s something else to watch” – Journalist claims Liverpool linked midfielder is a ‘bit like Pogba’ in terms of ability on the ball

In an interview with The Redman TV, journalist Neil Jones compared Liverpool target Carney Chukwuemeka to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Anfield giants and Arsenal are reportedly battling it out to sign Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old midfielder is quickly becoming one of England's most sought-after youngsters.

The Aston Villa teenager made 14 senior appearances for Steven Gerrard's side in all competitions last season. He could now be on the move with his stock continuing to rise. Chukwuemeka has two years left on his current deal with Aston Villa.

He received high praise from Jones when the journalist described the abilities the England youngster possesses.

Jones relayed a prior conversation with Liverpool youngster James Norris, who compared him to former Manchester United midfielder Pogba.

He said (via HITC):

“He really is a good player. He’s something else to watch. I spoke to James Norris before Liverpool played a game recently at the back-end of last season, and he was speaking about playing with him at U19 and U20 level for England."

He added:

"He said he was a bit like Pogba in terms of his ability on the ball and his individual skills but he’s also able to run and do all the rest of the modern midfield stuff."

Not only is the Villans wonderkid catching the eye at club level, but so too his performances for England's youth teams have been hugely impressive.

Chukwuemeka scored three goals in England U19's European Championships triumph this summer. He scored three goals in the campaign and was named in the team of the tournament as well.

The midfielder is garnering interest from abroad too, with the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wants Carney Chukwuemeka to sign a long-term deal with Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard wants Carney Chukwuemeka to sign a new deal

Aston Villa manager and Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard is keen for Carney Chukwuemeka to extend his stay with the Villans.

Given that he has just two years left on his current deal, it's easy to see why the Aston Villa boss is desperate to keep hold of the impressive teenager.

Gerrard had stated in May (via Shropshire Star):

“Hopefully he is going to be a big player for Aston Villa. We want him to stay here long-term. We believe this is the best place for Carney. I hope that situation progresses in a positive way.”

