"He's a very special coach" - Bundesliga star gives glowing assessment of Liverpool's top managerial target Xabi Alonso 

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alex Grimaldo has waxed lyrical about Xabi Alonso and given an insight into why Liverpool are so eager to make him Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Alonso has emerged as the Merseysiders' top managerial target to succeed Klopp. The Spanish coach is overseeing an incredible season at BayArena with Leverkusen as his side sit top of the Bundesliga, unbeaten in 24 games, winning 20 of them.

Die Werkself set a German record of going 33 games unbeaten across competitions after they beat Mainz 2-1 on February 24. These remarkable achievements come with Alonso implementing an exciting attacking brand of football.

Thus, Liverpool are interested in bringing Alonso back to Anfield once Klopp departs at the end of the season. He has earned plaudits throughout his time at BayArena including from his players.

Grimaldo explained the type of coach Alonso in an interview with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He alluded to his man management while delving into his methods on the pitch:

"For me, he's a very special coach. He treats me very well and he's helped me adapt very quickly. He knows how to explain each concept, he knows how to treat players and how to demand but giving them confidence without taking it away at any time."

Xabi Alonso enjoyed a legendary playing career, turning out for the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. He played under several iconic managers including Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez.

Grimaldo touched on this:

"He knows how to treat players. He's been a player recently and an incredible player. He's also had very good coaches in his career. I think it all that makes him the coach he is today."

Expand Tweet

The Premier League giants' attempts to replace Klopp with Alonso are potentially at risk. Sky Sports reports that Leverkusen's title rivals Bayern have opened discussions with their former midfielder.

Alonso has just over two years left on his contract and has overseen 47 wins in 71 games since arriving at BayArena in October 2022. He's looking to end Bayern's 11-year stranglehold of the Bundesliga title.

Liverpool may reportedly have to pay a near-world record fee to appoint Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso won't come cheaply.

Liverpool will have to fork out a hefty fee to make Xabi Alonso their next permanent manager. The Spaniard could cost the Reds around £21 million due to his contract with Leverkusen, per Sky Germany.

This is just below the current world record fee that a club has paid another for a manager. Bayern hold the record after paying RB Leipzig £21.7 million to appoint Julian Nagelsmann in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool landed Alonso for a bargain fee of £10.5 million from Real Sociedad during his playing days in 2004. He became a hero with the Merseysiders, making 210 appearances, and winning the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FA Cup.