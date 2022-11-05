"He’s a special footballer" - Gareth Southgate urged to start Liverpool star at FIFA World Cup 2022

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to start Trent Alexander-Arnold at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Liverpool right-back has been subjected to criticism this season after a slow start for his team in the Premier League. The Reds are ninth in the league table with just 16 points from 12 games.

Alexander-Arnold's defensive ability has come into question during this time. The Englishman has been accused of being too lax at the back and unable to stop dangerous opposition runs down his flank.

Southgate, as a result, did not hand him a single minute of action for England during the September international break.

Trent was an unused substitute in his country's 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss against Italy on 24 September. The right-back was left out of the matchday squad three days later when the Three Lions drew 3-3 against Germany at Wembley.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Alexander-Arnold on his critics:



“They used to say ‘Trent’s changed the position, changed the role, changed how full backs play’. Now it’s like ‘he doesn’t defend like a full back is supposed to’. If I’ve changed the game, then surely like you can’t have one without the other.” Alexander-Arnold on his critics: “They used to say ‘Trent’s changed the position, changed the role, changed how full backs play’. Now it’s like ‘he doesn’t defend like a full back is supposed to’. If I’ve changed the game, then surely like you can’t have one without the other.” https://t.co/6IRFHvvmR2

Collymore, however, fails to understand where this criticism is coming from. In an interview with CaughtOffside, he said:

"I think Trent Alexander-Arnold should have got more game time for England. He’s a special footballer. The suggestion that teams would go into games and target Alexander-Arnold is absurd. He’s one of the best in the world in his position."

Collymore believes Alexander-Arnold should start for his country when they take on Iran on 21 November in their opening World Cup group stage match. He continued:

"I would play Alexander-Arnold in the first game, I think it would be exciting. His ability to switch play and I don’t see the poor defensive ability that others see. He gives you so much more moving forward. He can put a cross in just inside the opposition half that Walker and Trippier can’t do. I’d throw Trent in."

Reece James blow could boost Liverpool star's World Cup hopes

There are doubts whether Alexander-Arnold will even make Southgate's final 26-man squad for the showpiece event in Qatar.

Chelsea's Reece James is one of England's most trusted right-backs. However, the England international suffered a knee injury in his team's 2-0 win against AC Milan on 11 October.

This could force James to miss the first few days of the World Cup, if not the entire tournament itself. The Evening Standard has now claimed that the Blues right-back will urge Southgate to pick him for the tournament even if it means he misses the opener against Iran.

If James is dropped, then the Liverpool full-back is very likely to make the Three Lions squad later this month.

