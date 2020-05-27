"He's a special personality" Mata hails EPL legend Eric Cantona

Mata lavished praise on Manchester United legend Eric Cantona

EPL midfielder Juan Mata has said that he shared a special relationship with Manchester United great Eric Cantona.

Speaking to MUTV, the EPL star revealed that Frenchman was one of the first mentors for his Common Goal Initiative and praised his aura outside the pitch.

"Eric Cantona has always been a very special player for me, since I was a kid. I remember him being an artist on the pitch and scoring these great goals and providing amazing assists for his team-mates."

“Also the celebrations and the aura that was around him. He certainly was, and is, a special character.”

Mata joined Manchester United from fellow EPL side Chelsea in 2014 and has won three trophies in his time at Old Trafford.

EPL stars past and present join hands for a special cause

Eric Cantona is one of the most enigmatic personalities in EPL history.

As part of his MUFC Takeover, the Spaniard described the former EPL superstar as an artist and lavished praise on his personality.

“When you have lunch with him, you feel that he is a different character. His life - because of his experiences at Manchester United and elsewhere - it’s just a special life and he has a special personality.

“He was funny and very calm when we met. We spoke about football nowadays and how it has changed and things like that. He’s also an artist.

Mata joined the EPL in 2011 and spent three fruitful seasons at Stamford Bridge, before moving on to EPL rivals Manchester United. Despite winning the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League twice, the Spaniard does not have a single EPL title to his name.

Describing Cantona as a mentor, the EPL midfielder claimed that Cantona remains an example for many up and coming footballers.

Mata has been a pioneer for the Common Goal movement in recent years, and several high profile footballers are currently part of it, including Cantona himself.

"To be honest, it has been great that he’s joined and it’s great that he shares the belief that football can help many people in the world,”

“His contribution has been as a mentor, meaning that, as an ex-football player, he can be an example for all of us and especially for the new generation of players. They see how he is committed with these movements and he had an active part in visiting one of the organisations that we collaborate with."

Cantona had always been a fierce character in his playing days and was involved in his fair share of controversy in his EPL career. In stark contrast, Mata is a subdued personality and one of the nicest footballers around, making their friendship all the more interesting.

The EPL could be set to resume in the coming weeks, after players were granted permission to restart contact training. Manchester United were in a rich vein of form before the suspension of the EPL and will look to secure a spot in the top four when the season restarts.