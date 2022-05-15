"He's started very well!" - Ronaldinho makes bold claim on Lionel Messi's PSG career so far

Former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho believes Lionel Messi's first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has not been a complete failure. Instead, the former Brazilian international is quite happy with Messi's performances in France so far.

Speaking to Telefoot, Ronaldinho said about Messi's first season in the French top flight:

"After many years at a club, changing is not easy. It's normal for him to have difficulties. I think he's started very well!"

According to Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi was always bound to find it difficult in new surroundings after spending 20 years at Barcelona. The 34-year-old forward, however, will be expected to fare better in his second season in French football, having accumulated 11 goals and 13 assists across competitions.

It;s worth noting that Messi has one more year remaining in his PSG contract. The Argentine captain also has the option of extending his stay by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Despite Ronaldinho's positive remarks, Messi has failed to live up to his reputation in the French capital. The 34-year-old forward did score an outstanding long-range goal against Lens to secure the Ligue 1 title for the Parisian giants.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to guide Mauricio Pochettino's side to the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League titles. Messi saw his penalty saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first leg of the Round of 16 in Paris. He was a non-entity in the second leg as the Parisians were eliminated despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go.

Lionel Messi score twice in PSG's 4-0 victory against Montpellier

Lionel Messi scored two first-half goals as PSG secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday, May 14. That marked Messi's first league brace of the season.

Messi could have had a hat-trick in the second half when the Parisian giants were awarded a penalty. However, Kylian Mbappe took the spot-kick to make it 4-0 on the night.

Lionel Messi will look to end his 2021-22 season on a high and carry the good form into the next season. There's a very realistic chance the 34-year-old forward could be the main forward for the Parisian giants next season.

Kylian Mbappe has still not penned a contract extension with PSG and could leave the Parc des Princes on a free transfer at the end of the season.

