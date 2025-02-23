"He's starting, we are losing", "What does Pep see in him" - Fans question Manchester City man's inclusion in XI to face Liverpool

Fans were puzzled by star defender Rico Lewis' inclusion in Manchester City's starting lineup for the Liverpool clash in the Premier League on February 23. The 20-year-old has come under fire for his sub-par performances of late, with fans questioning Pep Guardiola's decision to start him against the Reds.

After graduating from City's academy in 2022, Lewis mostly featured off the bench over the last two seasons. In the 2024-25 campaign, however, he has become a regular first-team player, with a goal and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

While Guardiola has maintained the faith in him, the Englishman's inconsistencies on the defensive end have left fans frustrated on numerous occasions. Upon his inclusion in the Cityzens' lineup against Liverpool, fans took to social media to express their annoyance.

@TheChildProTips wrote:

"Lewis starting, we are losing."

@GeorgeBest_07 delivered a furious rant, writing:

"What does Pep sees in Rico Lewis? He's so Bad as a Footballer!"

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"We are getting cooked because of useless players like Rico Lewis in that lineup," @IMbaezue claimed.

"Rico Lewis starts, Dias Benched, My TV IS OFF," @jazzy_mcfc asserted.

"Rico lewis, yep were losing," @AlgerianSaucz wrote.

@Mussprince_seal wrote, "Rico Lewis vs Diaz or Gakpo, is this a dream???"

"Why Rico Lewis?!! Now we gonna lose for sure. Bloody hell," @Kajs_Corner wrote.

@Kelvin80325 exclaimed, "Another day for city to lose, because just tell me why you will start Rico Lewis for LB, can Rico Lewis hold Diaz or Gakpo???"

"Lewis is getting cooked today," @MCFC_Samzy14 claimed.

"We don't deserve this kind of treatment. Why is Lewis in the squad, dude plays against Man City," @JingaaB wrote.

Manchester City currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 44 points after 25 rounds of fixtures (13 wins, five draws, seven losses).

Superstar Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will not feature vs Liverpool due to knee injury

Manchester City's superstar Erling Haaland will not play any part in his side's all-important Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The 24-year-old was substituted in the 87th minute of City's 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle last week (February 15). Further assessments confirmed a knee injury, which will likely keep him on the sidelines for an extended period.

Haaland was an unused substitute in Manchester City's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League mid-week (February 19). For the game against Liverpool, he hasn't even been included in the matchday squad, leading to speculations about the extent of the injury.

Ruben Dias was also named as a substitute for the high-stakes clash, raising further concerns among fans about a worsening injury crisis. While Omar Marmoush has stepped in for Haaland in the past few games, new signing Abdukodir Khusanov partners Nathan Ake at the back.

Manchester City will take on Liverpool in a mouth-watering Premier League encounter at the Etihad on February 23.

