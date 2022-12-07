PSG president comments on possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United release

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently commented on the possibility of the French club signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Parisians already have a superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. Al-Kelaifi stated that it's tough to sign Ronaldo, with the superstar trio already at their disposal. Speaking to Sky, the Qatari business tycoon said:

“Signing Ronaldo? The three players that we have [Messi, Neymar and Mbappé] it's very difficult to think about Ronaldo, I wish him all the best. He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player.”

Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United via mutual consent last month. The 37-year-old was used as a bit-part player by Erik ten Hag. That didn't sit well with Ronaldo.

He gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which eventually resulted in his second stint at Manchester United coming to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent. Given his age (37), and high wage demands, not many European sides are keen on signing Ronaldo.

PSG are one of the few sides that can offer him the required wages and guaranteed UEFA Champions League football. However, it might be deduced from Al-Khelaifi's words that the French club probably won't be Ronaldo's next destination.

PSG have another transfer target in sight than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not on PSG's radar. Rather, they are keeping an eye on England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has proved himself to be one of the finest midfielders across Europe. He is one of Dortmund's key players. The 19-year-old has taken the ongoing FIFA World Cup by storm as well with his performances.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed the club's interest in Bellingham. He told Sky (via ESPN):

"What a player. Honestly, England are lucky to have him ... and he's one of the best players in the tournament, Amazing and you see his first World Cup -- calm and relaxed and confident. Everyone wants him. I'm not going to hide it. But I respect he's in his club and, respect if we want to talk to him, we talk to the club first."

