“He’s still better than what we have now” – Chelsea fans urge Tuchel to start one player after frustrating narrow win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans have urged manager Thomas Tuchel to start Timo Werner ahead of Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgium international put up another frustrating display against Crystal Palace, leaving fans exasperated at the record signing.
Lukaku failed to hit a single shot in the match and had just seven touches in the game. This marks the lowest of any player with 90+ minutes in the Premier League since data started being compiled in 2003-04.
One of those touches came at kick-off, underlying how pathetic his display was against the Eagles.
Chelsea fans could not hide their disappointment in the 28-year-old and took to social media to voice their complaints.
Many opined that Tuchel would be better served by starting Timo Werner as the focal point of the attack, owing to the German's general qualities.
Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, with Hakim Ziyech scoring a late winner in the London derby.
The victory saw the Blues move to 50 points, further solidifying their hold on third place.
However, Lukaku's lack of impact was a major cause of consternation and Tuchel will have to make an important decision soon.
Romelu Lukau's Chelsea second coming has not gone to plan
Romelu Lukaku's first spell at Stamford Bridge ended prematurely and many were of the opinion that the then-teenager was unfairly treated by Jose Mourinho.
The Belgium international went on to become one of the most consistent strikers in the world. His displays at West Brom, Everton, Manchester City and Inter Milan saw him solidify his status as one of the world's elite strikers.
By contrast, Chelsea went through a long spell of underperforming strikers, which is why there was widespread celebration when the club completed Lukaku's purchase last summer.
He rejoined his former club for a club-record fee and was expected to continue the rich vein of form that saw him lead Inter Milan to a first league title in a decade last year.
However, that has not been the case and it did not take long for things to unravel for the former Anderlecht man at Stamford Bridge.
Having struggled with injuries and COVID-19, Lukaku caused further consternation when he granted an unsanctioned interview with Sky Sports.
The contents of the interview were less than flattering to his new employers, he also stated his love for his former team Inter Milan.
Considering how supportive fans of the club had been of him at that point, it was surprising that he made such comments.
The interview unsurprisingly generated a huge storm on social and mainstream media, which was finally resolved by an apology and a fine.
Lukaku's form in front of goal has not improved since then and fans have begun to lose their patience with him.
So far, he has scored just five goals in 17 Premier League appearances, which is far below the standards expected from him.