"He’s still far, far, far from where I want him to be" - Enzo Maresca wants to see improvement from Chelsea star

Enzo Maresca has admitted that Robert Sanchez has not hit his expectations at Chelsea yet. He wants more from the goalkeeper and stated that the Spaniard is not guaranteed a starting role next season.

Speaking to the media, Maresca claimed that he was adamant on keeping Sanchez has his #1 this season despite stating that the goalkeeper was not doing enough between the posts. He added that they are not thinking about next season but hinted that nothing his guaranteed.

He said via The Athletic:

“He’s getting better but he’s still far, far, far from where I want him to be. I’m not thinking about (if he will remain the No 1 for) the seasons coming. I’m thinking about this season. For this season? No doubt. But then in the future, we don’t know. It is not only about Robert. It is even about me, you know? I’m focused on this moment, this season.”

“For sure, it is not very good for his confidence, but also Robert is a professional who has to learn to deal with that kind of moment. It’s experience for him. He has to improve also to deal with that kind of moment during a game at home where the fans, for any reason, are not happy. He has to manage that moment. I didn’t speak with Robert (about it this week). I consider that kind of moment part of our job. You have to learn that you have to deal with that. It’s already happened in the past with Robert and he did quite well," he added.

Robert Sanchez has made four erros leading to goals in the Premier League this season – as many as Kepa did in his entire career at Chelsea and on loan at Bournemouth.

Enzo Maresca continues to back Chelsea star despite mistakes

Enzo Maresca spoke about Robert Sanchez in his press conference on Friday and stated that mistakes are a part of the game. He claimed that the Chelsea goalkeeper had not done something that was not done elsewhere on the pitch.

He said via EuroSport:

"He's okay. I understand it can happen. How many times Moi [Caicedo] missed a pass? Many times. How many times does Nico [Jackson] miss a goal? Many times. How many times does Noni [Madueke] miss a cross? Many times. It is not something strange, it is part of the job."

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday with the winner taking fourth spot. The Blues currently sit in the final UEFA Champions League spot, but a win for the Cityzens would see them jump about Enzo Maresca's side.

