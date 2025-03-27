"He's still got the same heart as a 20-year-old" - Pundit believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be 'an asset' for Portugal at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo will be instrumental for Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former striker turned pundit asserted that the Portuguese superstar still possesses the same heart and passion as he did in his early twenties.

Ronaldo, 40, is still a starter for the Portuguese national team. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently captained his country as they defeated Denmark across two legs to book their spot in the UEFA Nations League semifinals.

Despite leading the chart for the most goals in international football, many fans and pundits believe Portugal would be better off without Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup.

Saha, who shared the pitch with Ronaldo at Manchester United, says the latter remains an asset for Portugal. The former French forward told Genting Casino (via GOAL):

"I think that he's still got the same heart as a 20-year-old. He expresses every emotion. His desire is there, and I hope that he can still prove that he can help. That is what he did (against Denmark). I’m very impressed by him being in that kind of form at this age. It's an enormous achievement."

"He has provided some interviews lately saying that he just wants to be there. He just wants to participate and to be an asset for Portugal and for any team that he's playing for. So yes, who would not want that guy to still score goals and still help his country to lift trophies? I'm a big, big supporter."

Amid the different opinions on whether Cristiano Ronaldo should continue playing for Portugal, the 40-year-old himself recently said he is not thinking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Louis Saha says Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered as the GOAT after Portuguese star retires from football

Saha further claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered as the greatest player of the game when he hangs up his boots. Since turning 40 last month, there has been lots of speculation about when Ronaldo's retirement from the sport.

For Saha, Ronaldo will forever remain the most complete player due to his versatility.

“I think, yes, it's for me the one that I always said that he's the most complete player. In that regard, it's someone that can do everything on the field. Physically and football, IQ combined and all this, yes, as a player. As a player, he is the best version of a football player if you want to start any game at any level,’’ Saha said.

“But if you want to have a bit different style because you have a team of other, talented players, you can maybe look at others. But as a machine, as a robot, he is the closest version,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo will next take to the pitch when Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, April 4.

