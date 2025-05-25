"He's still got it", "He was exceptional" - Fans hail Manchester City star after their 2-0 win over Fulham in PL clash

Manchester City concluded their Premier League campaign with a routine 2-0 win away to Fulham on Sunday, and fans hailed Ilkay Gundogan for his performance.

The German was on target at the Craven Cottage before Erling Haaland converted a penalty late on to consolidate their victory.

With that, the Sky Blues finished in third place with 71 points from 38 games and secured Champions League football for next season.

City were far from their usual best but were still dominant in the game, holding more possession and creating more chances. It took them 21 minutes to break the deadlock as Gundogan latched onto a loose ball with a sensational scissor-kick that came off the crossbar before going in.

Having returned to City this season after a year in Barcelona, this was perhaps Gundogan's best piece of action yet, with some even claiming it to be a possible goal of the season contender too.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to X to make their elation known:

One user by the name 'Ben, The Creator' said the player still has it in him to pull off such quality moments:

Meanwhile City fan blog City Xtra posted some ridiculous stats by Gundogan during the game:

A verified X user by the name Sobriquet wrote:

"He was exceptional today. 💙"

Another fan called Addicted felt Gundogan haters were sent a message with this performance:

"Gundo haters come out from hiding, we need to talk"

Jake Pritchard merely said:

"Gundo’s still got it💙"

Finally, a fan named 'sanesou' said the German was back to his best:

"Back to his usual self 🩵"

Manchester City look towards Club World Cup glory after disastrous campaign

For the first time in eight years, Manchester City have ended their campaign without a single trophy in the bag. It's a reflection of their disastrous campaign on all fronts.

A third-place finish in the league, knocked out in the Champions League play-offs, and beaten in both Carabao Cup and FA Cups, it was a season to forget for Pep Guardiola's band of busted flushes.

But soon enough, they'd have a great chance to banish the bitter memories of the 2024-25 season as the Club World Cup is fast approaching. City are in the hat along with Wydad FC, Al Ain and Juventus in the group stages as they aim to kick off a new season with a bang.

