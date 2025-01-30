“He’s still got the skill” - Steve McManaman impressed by ‘nice and sharp’ 27-year-old Liverpool star despite 3-2 loss against PSV

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has praised Federico Chiesa for his display against PSV in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 29). He believes the Italian remains a skillful player despite his struggles at Anfield so far.

The Reds signed Chiesa from Juventus last summer shortly before the transfer window closed. The Italy international, who was brought in for just £12.5 million, was considered a bargain signing given his exploits in Europe for club and country.

However, Chiesa endured a disappointing start to life in Merseyside after picking up a muscle injury. He was sidelined for over two months, missing 14 games for Liverpool.

Despite making his return to fitness, Chiesa has struggled for game time under manager Arne Slot. The 27-year-old was handed his second start of the season in all competitions against PSV and he played the entire fixture.

Although Liverpool slipped to a 3-2 defeat, their first loss of the Champions League campaign, McManaman was impressed by Chiesa's performance. He said on commentary for TNT Sports (via Rousing The Kop):

“You can see with Federico Chiesa, despite all his injury worries, he’s still got the skill. A couple of double step-overs, check back onto his right- foot, just the final ball was lacking."

“He’s looked nice and sharp though, Chiesa,” the pundit added. “He just needs to play more games. He started today, gets on the ball, his fitness levels looks good. But you still can’t take any chances. A good run out for Federico Chiesa tonight.”

Liverpool will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (February 1).

"He impressed me a lot today” - Arne Slot heaps praise on Liverpool youngster after PSV defeat

Arne Slot lavished praise on Liverpool youngster James McConnell for his performance against PSV.

The Merseysiders were missing nine first-team stars, including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk from their squad to face PSV. Slot opted to rest most of his starters, having achieved qualification for the knockout stages already.

Multiple Liverpool youngsters, including Tyler Morton and Jayden Danns were offered some game time and the chance to perform on the big stage. But one starlet in particular impressed Slot with his display.

The Dutch boss said of McConnell, who started in midfield (via Rousing The Kop):

“But there’s definitely one of them that will not go on-loan, and I think you know which one I mean… James McConnell. I wouldn’t say definitely but I liked him a lot today, so maybe the end result would be good to go somewhere and play but he’s also a player that hasn’t played much 90 minutes in the last six or seven months because he was injured for a while. He impressed me a lot today.”

