"He's stopped even doing the basics" - Roy Keane amazed by suggestions that Chelsea star is devoid of confidence

Former Premier League midfielder Roy Keane believes Romelu Lukaku needs to get the basics right to get back into form.

The forward has struggled to score goals on a consistent basis following his move to Chelsea last year. Lukaku has managed just five goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea so far this season and has gone goalless in each of his last five games for Chelsea.

While injuries have played a part in derailing any momentum Lukaku tries to build on, his decision making has also been an issue.

Keane explained that the forward needs a goal to gain some confidence, but also needs to tweak some of the basic elements of his game. Keane said on Sky Sports:

“It’s amazing, we talk about a player of his quality, the CV he’s got and we’re saying he might be lacking a bit of confidence. He’s a human being and he probably does need a goal but he’d also go back to the basics… he’s stopped even doing the basics.”

Chelsea will need Lukaku at his best after the winter break

The Blues broke their transfer record to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan last year, but he is yet to justify his massive price tag.

Chelsea have managed to find goals from elsewhere, but the Blues will need their forwards in top form after the winter break. Thomas Tuchel’s side will compete for as many as four trophies starting in February, and a fit and firing striker will considerably increase their chances of lifting silverware.

Lukaku is currently behind Jorginho and Mason Mount in terms of Premier League goals scored so far this season.

The Belgian is under pressure to turn around his career with the Blues after a controversial interview with the Italian media surfaced earlier in January.

Thomas Tuchel remains hopeful that he can bring the best out of Lukaku in the coming months. He said:

“I can watch football games and I can see where Romelu plays and how he plays and how Inter play, I would say it is not rocket science. We have a pretty clear picture of what Romelu can do, can offer to our game and how we want to include him into our game, and we can clearly improve on that.”

The Blues host Plymouth Argyle in the 4th Round of the FA Cup on February 5th and will hope to progress with relative ease.

