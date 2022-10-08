"He’s not stopping" - Gabby Agbonlahor sends Erling Haaland warning to Premier League clubs

Football pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Erling Haaland is set to continue taking the Premier League by storm.

Very few doubted Haaland's abilities prior to his arrival in England, but even they couldn't have predicted how well he has settled in. The Manchester City forward has terrorized defenders so far this season and Agbonlahor does not see that stopping any time soon.

The Premier League centurion told Football Insider about the former Borussia Dortmund striker:

“I said that he’s going to bring panic into defenders, defenders are going to have sleepless nights before they play him and it’s exactly what has happened. I’d seen him play for Dortmund and Norway and knew that he was going to cause havoc.”

Agbonlahor continued:

“He’s not stopping. The way he plays he doesn’t use up a lot of energy. He’s not sprinting after defenders, he’s not making channel runs all games. That’s why he’s not been rested yet and I don’t think he’s been rested all season. He’ll have his rest in the World Cup.”

The former Aston Villa forward believes City boss Pep Guardiola will not drop Haaland until the time the teams break for this November's FIFA World Cup:

“For the next six weeks, Pep will just keep on playing him because he knows he’s got six weeks to rest before the season starts again. I think he’ll definitely break the goalscoring record for a Premier League season.”

Agbonlahor concluded:

“He doesn’t have to move up and down the pitch, he can just stay within the width of the box. I wouldn’t be worried about an injury. That break is going to do him so good. He’s going to come back on Boxing Day as a fresh player. That’s a scary thing for a lot of the teams in the Premier League.”

Erling Haaland is well on his way to break the Premier League scoring record

Erling Haaland has featured in all eight of Manchester City's league encounters this term.

He has scored in seven of those games, racking up three hat-tricks and 14 goals in total, and laid out an assist in the one instance he didn't find the back of the net. The Norwegian is averaging a league goal every 47.43 minutes this term.

Haaland is on course to break multiple Premier League records by the end of the season, with one of them standing out. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah holds the record for the most goals scored in the league in one season since it became a 38-match affair. The Egyptian netted 32 goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

If he keeps up his current goal-per-game ratio, Haaland could hit 33 goals in just 19 Premier League matches. He could also overtake the 34-goal record set by Alan Shearer in the 1994-95 season when teams still played 42 matches a season.

UtdArena @UtdArena If Erling Haaland continues his scoring rate, he’ll break Salah’s 32-goal record after just 19 games… If Erling Haaland continues his scoring rate, he’ll break Salah’s 32-goal record after just 19 games…

Such consistency would be incredibly difficult to maintain, but it's difficult to put it beyond the talented forward at this point in time.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes