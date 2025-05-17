“He’s strolling around”, “Doesn’t do enough” - Roy Keane slams 2 Manchester United stars after loss against Chelsea

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has blasted Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho after they performed poorly during their 1-0 loss against Chelsea. Keane also admitted he would not fight to keep hold of both players and Rasmus Hojlund following their Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge (May 16).

The Red Devils' poor run of form continued as Marc Cucurella's 71st-minute header ensured Chelsea secured all three points. The former have now lost four out of their last five league games, drawing the other.

Following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat, Keane told Sky Sports (via SPORTbible):

"Mainoo comes on tonight, I watched him closely – he's strolling around, some of his passes were sloppy. Garnacho is immature. He plays in little moments, but he doesn't do enough. "

He added:

"We spoke before the programme - you want players for the big clubs that turn up week in, week out. He doesn't do that. He's got a bit of talent; he makes some good runs and threatens in behind. On his good day, you think, 'I like what I see.' But he's got too many bad days."

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim turned to Garnacho and Mainoo to make an impact off the bench, bringing them on in the 70th and 81st minutes, respectively. However, neither player was able to positively impact the game.

"He's not good enough!" - Roy Keane delivers Rasmus Hojlund verdict following Manchester United's 1-0 loss vs Chelsea

Roy Keane reckons Rasmus Hojlund isn't good enough to be Manchester United's first-choice striker after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 defeat against Chelsea.

As per FotMob, Hojlund received a match rating of 5.3 for his performance. The 22-year-old completed 11 passes from an attempted 17 (65 percent accuracy), created zero chances, lost nine duels, and failed to land a shot on target.

From the aforementioned source, Keane added:

"And Hojlund, in his defence, I think he should have been a backup striker, third or fourth choice, and learnt his trade off of two or three brilliant strikers. The fact that when he came to the club he was going to be the main man, he's not good enough! He's obviously lacking in confidence and belief and he's not surrounded by brilliance either."

He continued:

"Hojlund tonight, he looked like the young kid from Chelsea (Tyrique George). He looked like he had just come out of the academy. His runs weren't right, his timing, his hold-up play. Again, if you're a striker playing for Man United... even for the whole team, one shot on target?"

Hojlund has been inconsistent for Manchester United this season, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. The Red Devils remain 16th in the PL table with 39 points from 37 games.

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More