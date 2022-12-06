"He's stubborn" - Robert Pires highlights interesting quality about France and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal great Robert Pires has heaped praise on France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for his standout performances in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappe, 23, has been in stellar form after entering the famed tournament on the back of 24 goal involvements in 20 games for PSG in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He helped his side progress to the quarter-finals by registering two goals and one assist in a 3-1 last-16 win over Poland in Al Thumama on Sunday (4 December).

A complete forward blessed with pace, shooting and dribbling, Mbappe registered three shots on target, created two chances and completed five successful dribbles during France's clash against Poland.

Speaking to Scroll, Pires lauded the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for his recent outing against Czeslaw Michniewicz's side. He said:

"He was outstanding against Poland in the round of 16. You and I know perfectly what he's capable of. He's a great talent with good technique. Of course, everyone can see his speed and I think nobody can stop him. So yeah, he's very important for France."

Pires, who helped France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 UEFA Euro, stated that the striker has matured over the years. He added:

"He's reached a high level now and isn't the same player he was when we won four years ago. Now, he's more mature and much better. When you play with confidence, you can try everything."

Sharing his thoughts on the PSG ace, Pires continued:

"He's stubborn because he wants to be the best. And because he wants to be number one, he will always try and try and try. That's why, for me, he's one of the best players in the world."

Mbappe, who has scored five goals in four 2022 FIFA World Cup games so far, is set to feature for France in their quarter-final clash against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday (10 December).

France star Kylian Mbappe on his way to breaking records at 2022 FIFA World Cup

The forward, who has been a revelation for France since making his debut in 2017, is currently in imperious form for his national team.

Having registered a tournament-high 21 shots so far, the Frenchman is currently the outright leader in the Golden Boot race at the ongoing FIFA World Cup with five goals. He has also laid out two assists in four games.

With nine goals in 11 matches, Mbappe has also become the second-highest FIFA World Cup goal-scorer for Les Bleus after surpassing Thierry Henry (6). Just Fontaine leads this list with 13 goals.

After recently scoring his 32nd and 33rd goals in international colors, Mbappe is now closing in on David Trezeguet, who netted 34 goals.

