“He’s a superstar in the making” – Paul Scholes delivers glowing verdict on player who reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Scholes has said that Alejandro Garnacho is a superstar in the making and compared him with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United legend believes the Argentine is brave in possession and is hungry for goals.

Garnacho has been a good addition to the Manchester United first team and has won games for the Red Devils. The 18-year-old was signed in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of just over £400,000.

Speaking to Webby & O'Neill, Scholes said that he's excited about Garnacho, comparing the teenager with Ronaldo:

"I'm really excited about him. Whenever I see him, I'm impressed. He's a superstar in the making. He's so brave in possession. He's very much the way Cristiano was as a young player.

"He doesn't mind being kicked; he gets up; he goes for more he scores goals. He's got a lot of growing to do, and once he gets a manly body and physical strength, I don't think there's much stopping him."

Former Manchester United player dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Louis Saha has also spoken about Alejandro Garnacho's comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo but said that it's unfair to do so. He believes that the Portuguese star is a lion, while Garnacho might not even be half as good as peak Ronaldo.

Speaking to Betfred, Saha said:

"I can see in his eyes that he wants to perform; however you can't compare anybody with Cristiano Ronaldo. There's no comparison at all. Cristiano is a lion, and no disrespect to Garnacho, but if he can be half as good as Cristiano, then that's absolutely fine."

He added:

"The Portuguese's work ethic and body shape has allowed him to play for around 20 years, so Garnacho would have to gain at least 20 centimetres or more, as Cristiano is a big unit who can also play as a striker. It's a completely different prospect, to be honest."

Saha continued:

"Garnacho can be an amazing talent for many, many years, but he shouldn't have any comparisons to Cristiano right now, as that brings massive pressure. It's like comparing any French midfielder to Zinedine Zidane. People really shouldn't do things like that."

The 18-year-old has scored four times for Manchester United, with two of those strikes being winners.

