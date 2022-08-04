"He’s not been supported off the pitch" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville slams Glazers for their failure to back Ten Hag in the transfer market

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been left unimpressed with the club's owners, the Glazers family, for not backing new manager Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.

United, who have lost the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani this summer, have only made three signings thus far. While Christian Eriksen joined on a free transfer, Lisandro Martinez (£51.63 million) and Tyrell Malacia (£13.50 million) have been roped in from Ajax and Feyenoord, respectively.

Although Neville is impressed with Ten Hag’s “confident” start, he claimed that the Glazers failed to provide him with the support he deserves.

Speaking on The Overlap (via the Express), the former defender said:

“I think I would go back to Ten Hag and say I think he’s had a really impressive start, a confident start, in spite of the fact that his star player [Ronaldo] is playing up.

“And he’s not been supported off the pitch by an operation that can get in the players he wants.”

Neville pointed out that the club have not strengthened their midfield and attack, despite clearly lacking personnel in those two areas.

The Englishman added:

“If you said to me two months ago that Man United would have Fred and McTominay in midfield – who I like individually and I think they give their all for Manchester United.

“And we would have Martial up front – who every Manchester United fan, every Manchester United coach had written off as being leaving and wouldn’t even be here – but he’s now our centre forward for the season, I’d say that the manager has been given a pretty tough hand.”

Gary Neville explains how Manchester United have fallen further behind their rivals

According to Neville, the Red Devils have fallen further behind their peers following their poor display in the summer transfer window.

While Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all made marquee signings, United have struggled to get transfers over the line.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United could have signed Benjamin Šeško for as little as £3m in 2019 but they thought that was excessive.



(Source: Manchester United could have signed Benjamin Šeško for as little as £3m in 2019 but they thought that was excessive.(Source: @lauriewhitwell 🚨 Manchester United could have signed Benjamin Šeško for as little as £3m in 2019 but they thought that was excessive.(Source: @lauriewhitwell) https://t.co/JWy7z4XCVB

Sharing his thoughts on United’s transfer window activity, Neville said:

“All these clubs we’ve got here [at The Overlap Live] – Chelsea, they bring Raheem Sterling in. City, bring in Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez goes to Liverpool. And then you’ve got Manchester United who basically can’t get a player through the door.”

United will start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7.

