"He's surprised me" - Jamie Carragher admits he was wrong about 'special' Manchester United player

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he was wrong in his initial judgment of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez as the Sky Sports pundit deemed the Argentine a special player.

Concerns were raised over Martinez's height at the start of the season. The former Ajax defender stands 5' 9". Carragher had opined that Martinez's height would be a problem in the Premier League. The centre-back struggled in the Red Devils' opening two defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

However, he has been a revelation for Erik ten Hag's side since then, featuring 31 times, scoring one goal, and helping the team keep 13 clean sheets. For many, he has been Manchester United's best summer signing.

Carragher has said that he was wrong about the defender and that he has been surprised by his performances this season. The Englishman told Sky Sports' the Overlap:

"Lisandro Martínez has been brilliant. To be that small and play centre back, you obviously have to be a special player."

Carragher added:

"He's been a big part of Manchester United's spirit. There was a game I saw a few weeks ago, and he was a sub, and someone scored a late goal, and he was right involved in the celebrations."

Martinez impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, and his fight and passion has been on display all season round. Carragher alluded to that:

"At the World Cup with Argentina, we saw him have that fight – with him and Casemiro coming in, they feel more powerful and strong. Someone of that size will get exposed in the air – that has to happen at some stage."

He concluded:

"Every player has weaknesses; the best players hide them or make sure they don't get exposed. He's a really good player, and he's surprised me the way he's coped."

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes not worried about reception his side will get against Leeds United

Bruno Fernandes lauded his team's passion.

Manchester United next face Leeds on Sunday (February 12). The two sides battled in a highly entertaining 2-2 draw on Wednesday (February 8). The Peacocks went 2-0 up, but Ten Hag's men fought back to claim a hard-earned point.

The two clubs are bitter rivals, with rival fans chanting at the other throughout Wednesday's encounter at Old Trafford. The Elland Road faithful are renowned as some of the best fans in the country. However, Fernandes isn't too concerned about the reception his team could get on Sunday, telling PA News Agency:

"I’m not really worried, obviously. With this team, the character that we have in this team, the passion, the desire, the togetherness we have, we’re not afraid to go anywhere to play against whatever opponent."

Manchester United spurned their chance of moving level on 45 points with second-placed Manchester City by drawing against Leeds. Meanwhile, the managerless Peacocks moved up to 16th with the point.

