"He's a very talented guy but you need fitness in this midfield" - Pundit says Manchester United midfielder lacks 'physicality' amid links with Newcastle United

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that Donny van de Beek will have to do 'tremendous' things to earn more playing time with the Red Devils.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax for a £39 million deal in 2020, but has struggled for game time at Old Trafford. He has clocked just 1855 minutes of action for the club over the last two years.

Some believed Erik ten Hag's arrival as the Red Devils' new boss in the summer would help the midfielder turn things around. He notably played 110 games under the Dutchman during his time at Ajax, contributing towards 61 goals in the process.

However, Van de Beek continues to remain on the fringes of the current Manchester United team. He has amassed just 19 minutes of playing time for the Old Trafford outfit so far this term.

The Netherlands international's struggles have led to suggestions that the Red Devils could let him leave next year. Newcastle United are seemingly prepared to take him to St. James' Park.

Addressing Van de Beek's situation, Saha suggested that he lacks the physicality required to play for Ten Hag's side. The former Manchester United striker, though, acknowledged that the midfielder has 'footballing intelligence'.

Asked if he expected the 25-year-old to feature more under Ten Hag this season, he told Compare.bet:

"Not really, no. I didn’t think his fitness was there. His brain, footballing intelligence and ability is absolutely there, no doubt about it. He’s a very talented guy but you need fitness in this midfield."

"We have a lack of physicality still, and until you solve this the players that rely on technical ability are going to find it difficult."

Ten Hag's presence will not help Van de Beek at Manchester United, feels Saha

Saha went on to insist that Van de Beek's relationship with Ten Hag will not help him earn more playing time at Manchester United. He stressed the need for the Dutchman to grab chances with both hands when he gets them. He said:

"When you see Christian Eriksen come in, Casemiro come in, I don’t think [Scott] McTominay and Fred will give up their place and a lot of players are in good form."

"Donny will have to do tremendous things to get in the squad, so it’s nothing to do with the manager at the moment. When you have the chance you have to perform, it’s the same as [Jadon] Sancho, this squad is big."

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Van de Beek, who is currently sidelined with a knock.

