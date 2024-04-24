“He’s a tall guy” - Louis Saha insists Manchester United must sign ‘sharp’ Premier League star 

Former Premier League striker Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. He believes that the Swedish striker has become a better player since moving to England and would be a brilliant signing for the Red Devils.

Speaking to BetFred, Saha stated that Manchester United need a tall striker who can be used as the target man. He believes that the 24-year-old is the perfect player and the Red Devils should jump on the chance if the striker is available this summer. He said:

"He's a top player and he's really raised his game this season. His link-up play is very good, he's very sharp, he can create chances for himself cutting in from the left or right and he's got a lot of flair. It's a great combination. He's a tall guy, so he could definitely be a better target man in the box, but he can certainly play with other strikers and with the wingers Newcastle have, he's proven how well he can link-up with them. If he's available this summer, then I believe he could be a really good addition for Manchester United."

Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Isak this summer. However, Newcastle United are still said to be keen to keep the forward despite reported FFP issues.

Louis Saha unsure if Erik ten Hag will remain at Manchester United

Louis Saha has admitted that it would be difficult for manager Erik ten Hag to keep his Manchester United job if they don't win the FA Cup. He acknowledged the injuries but said the Coventry game was an issue.

He told BetFred:

"It will be difficult for him if he doesn't win the FA Cup. People are asking for the team to step up and there's been no signs of improvement. Yes, they've had a lot of injuries this season, especially in regards to the back four, and there's been issues with certain players, but a lot of question marks have been raised.

He added:

"After the win against Coventry, Ten Hag claimed that getting to the final was a 'huge achievement', but it isn't for Manchester United. It's great that they've got to two finals in a row, but 15 to 20 years ago, they were competing and winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League title consistently. For that reason, I don't believe it's a massive achievement."

Reports suggest Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi are the front runners to become the next Red Devils manager. Meanwhile, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with the Old Trafford job.