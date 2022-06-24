“He’s not a team player” – Stewart Robson identifies individual as ‘the problem’ at PSG

Former Arsenal star Stewart Robson has called out Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar for his selfishness, claiming that the Brazilian is not a team player.

Despite having some of the world’s best players at their disposal, Paris Saint-Germain endured a disappointing campaign by their standards in the 2021-22 season. They did win the French league title but could not go deep into the Champions League or the French Cup (knocked out in the round-of-16 stage of both competitions). The Parisians wish to improve upon their performances next term, for which a shift in temperament is of paramount importance.

Speaking to Le Parisien (via 90min) on Tuesday (June 21), PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that the club did not want “flashy, bling-bling anymore.” He further declared that Paris would only entertain players who loved the club and fought for it. Speaking on ESPN (via PSGTalk), Stewart Robson claimed that the president's speech was directed at Neymar, adding that the 30-year-old did not play for the team.

He said:

“[Neymar], I think, is the problem at PSG. He might be a great individual player, but he doesn’t do it consistently enough. He’s not a team player.”

Neymar, who spent much of the 2021-22 season nursing his ankle injury, featured in 28 matches for the club across competitions, recording 13 goals and eight assists. He failed to score even a single goal in six Champions League appearances.

Neymar’s signing has been embarrassing for PSG in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain made history by signing Neymar for a €222million fee from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. The superstar was expected to help Paris take the next step and win their first UEFA Champions League title. Except for the 2019-20 season, the Brazilian left-winger has not produced a single memorable UCL campaign for the Parisians.

Since 2017, Neymar has scored only 20 Champions League goals for the Parisians. Out of 20, only two goals have come in the knockout rounds. Both goals were scored in the round-of-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund in the 2019-20 season.

