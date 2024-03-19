“He’s been terrific” - Alan Pardew in awe of Chelsea star after ‘outstanding’ display

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has praised Chelsea winger Cole Palmer for his excellent display againt Leicester City in the FA Cup. Palmer registered one goal and one assist in Chelsea's win against the Foxes in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, March 17.

The Blues won the game 4-2, with Pardew in awe of Palmer's brilliant outing. Speaking on TalkSport (via Chelsea Chronicle), he said:

“Cole Palmer’s bit of ability for the third goal [against Leicester] was outstanding. That’s why he’s included in the England squad. He’s been terrific for Chelsea, probably their player of the season so far. Let’s see how that unfolds.”

Palmer was signed by the Blues from Manchester City for a reported fee of £42.5 million (including add-ons), as per One Football. Since then, he has registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 34 games for the club. Palmer is currently away on national duty after getting a second call-up from the Three Lions.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino praises Cole Palmer

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game against Leicester City, manager Pochettino had also praised the 21-year-old English winger. Telling the club's official website, the Chelsea boss had said:

“It’s no surprise that he is showing great personality and character. The way that he adapted really quick to a new club like Chelsea and adapted to the demands of this coaching staff and dealt with the pressure of playing in a big club like Chelsea, that makes him special, and then his quality is there."

Pochettino added:

“The most important thing is how he handles the pressure, because we have amazing players but sometimes they struggle and they need time to deal with that. It was amazing, the way that he adapted to a new club and now it feels like he’s been at this club for 20 years."

He concluded:

“He plays easy, doesn’t feel the pressure and performs in the way that he can do, because the quality is there.”

Palmer has been Chelsea's standout player in a season where they have otherwise failed to impress.