“He’s been terrific” – Piers Morgan lavishes praise on Arsenal man for his role in emphatic win over Leicester

Piers Morgan, a notable Arsenal fan, praised midfielder Granit Xhaka for his performance in their win against Leicester City on Saturday, August 13.

The defensive midfielder scored his side's third goal in a 4-2 win at the Emirates in the Premier League. He has scored just 25 goals in his entire career prior to the one against Leicester.

With the scoreline at 2-1, the Swiss midfielder extended the lead for the Gunners. A deep cross from Bukayo Saka saw the Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward make a horrible mistake. It came to Gabriel Jesus, who placed it on for Xhaka to poke in from inside the box.

For Morgan, it was a goal worthy of a tweet as he stated:

"3-1! Xhaka deserved that - he's been terrific today."

The journalist will be excited about his club's current form, as they have made it two wins from two games this Premier League season. They beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in their opening game.

Morgan will be hoping that Mikel Arteta's young, vibrant team can continue with the momentum and perhaps even be in the title race towards the end of the season.

A strong win for Arsenal as they beat Leicester City 4-2

By the first half, the Gunners were up two goals, thanks to a brace from new signing Gabriel Jesus.

The first goal came in the 23rd minute with an assist from Granit Xhaka. The defensive midfielder found the striker with a neat pass into the box. The Brazilian forward created space for himself before brilliantly curling the ball into the net from 15 yards.

The second goal came from a Xhaka corner, which was flicked on by Gabriel Martinelli to his Brazil teammate Jesus. The forward had little worries putting it in the back of the net from very close range.

While Jesus did have other chances, he couldn't score his first hat-trick for Arsenal and was eventually substituted.

The Foxes got their first goal of the game thanks to an own goal from William Saliba. The defender misjudged his header to his goalkeeper and nestled the ball into his own net.

However, just two minutes later, Xhaka made it 3-1 with his poke-in from 12 yards, summing up how impressive Arsenal's attack was.

James Maddison pulled another back for Leicester City in the 74th minute with a brilliant strike, but it could do little for the visitors. Arsenal remained potent in attack, adding one more from Brazilian forward Martinelli. He curled a brilliant shot to make it 4-2 just one minute later.

Arsenal will next face newly-promoted Bournemouth away on Saturday, August 20.

