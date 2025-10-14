"He's doing things he wouldn't do at Arsenal" - Steve Nicol warns Gunners star who is committing errors by trying too hard for national team

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has warned Arsenal defender William Saliba about his future with the France national team after Les Bleus' 2-2 draw against Iceland. Saliba, who was paired alongside Dayot Upamecano in the heart of France's defence, failed to keep Iceland out twice, which drew criticism from the media.

Ad

When Iceland took the lead from a set-piece through Victor Palsson in the 39th minute, Saliba failed to get close to the delivery into the box. And after goals from Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta put France ahead, Saliba was once again involved as Iceland restored parity. The Arsenal man committed early to try and nick the ball near the halfway line and ended up exposing his team at the back as Albert Gudmundsson made a run in behind from midfield.

Ad

Trending

Gudmundsson then squared the ball to Kristian Hlynsson, who ensured Iceland avoided defeat with a well-taken finish into the roof of the net. Amid criticism surrounding Saliba's uncharacteristic display, Nicol did not shy away from sending a strong message.

Speaking on ESPN FC, the former Liverpool defender warned Saliba that France coach Didier Deschamps will not forget that error-strewn performance very quickly. Nicol also stated that Saliba is trying too hard to impress Deschamps, which led to these mistakes.

Ad

He stated:

“Saliba is trying too hard. He’s doing things that he wouldn’t do at Arsenal because he’s trying to prove to Deschamps that he is the man. That has completely thrown him off, which is why he’s making those errors. Sometimes you get away with those, but sometimes you don’t. Deschamps remembers them all, he will remember every mistake that Saliba makes.”

Ad

France sit first in Group D of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of Ukraine, having garnered 10 points from four games.

Arsenal ready to launch swap deal for Manchester United and Chelsea linked star: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to offer Gabriel Jesus as part of a swap deal to sign Manchester United and Chelsea linked Kenan Yildiz, according to Radio Radio. The Turkey international has attracted interest from the Premier League giants on the back of impressive performances for Juventus and the national team.

Ad

Yildiz, 20, has directly contributed to six goals in eight appearances so far this season. He is touted as one of the best talents in European football, and understandably, Arsenal are contemplating on a move to sign him. If reports are to be believed, Mikel Arteta and company want to include Jesus as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Yildiz.

Jesus, who is currently out injured, is not expected to have a future at the Emirates, especially considering the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting this summer. Despite the interest from the north Londoners, it remains to be seen whether Juventus are keen on letting Yildiz go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More