Manchester United ready to offer €90 million for 20-year-old star linked with Chelsea and Arsenal: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their attack and see the Juventus star as the ideal player for Ruben Amorim's system.

According to reports in Tutto Juve and Quotidiano Sportivo, Juventus are aware of Manchester United's interest in Yildiz. They are bracing themselves for a bid, but are yet to make a decision on the asking price.

However, the reports add that Manchester United are confident of getting the move done by launching a €90 million move. The 20-year-old winger is highly rated by the Serie A side, and are in a strong position to reject any offer that does not meet their asking price.

Tutto Juve add that Juventus are also working on handing Yildiz a new deal, to improve his wages after impressing at the club. Their offer is slightly lower than €5 million, but Quotidiano Sportivo report that a deal could be agreed swiftly.

Apart from Chelsea and Manchester United, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Yildiz as they want to bolster their left wing. Leandro Trossard has been linked with an exit since the start of the summer window, and the Turkish star could be signed as his ideal replacement to battle for Gabriel Martinelli for the starting role.

Chelsea and Manchester United target head for the top, says Juventus manager

Juventus coach Igor Tudor spoke highly of Kenan Yildiz, praising his talent and discipline on the pitch. He believes that the Chelsea and Manchester United target has the potential to become one of the best in the world and told DAZN (via GOAL):

"I was talking to them the other day and I noticed that I never say anything to Yildiz in front of others, because he always does what he's supposed to do. We rarely say anything to him, whether it's about his playing style or his behavior. The difference is that inner motivation you have to get there and do what you do, which has to be there every day. Yildiz is proving he does that, and I hope he continues every day. He has all the attributes to become a truly top player."

Yildiz has scored just once in Serie A this season and as many times in the UEFA Champions League, despite starting eight times in the two competitions. The Chelsea and Arsneal target has registered three assists in the league.

