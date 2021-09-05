"He's in the top 3 best players in football history, don't ever compare us" - Romelu Lukaku on Cristiano Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku has brushed aside comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo as the two attackers prepare to go head to head in the Premier League this season. They locked horns in Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign and Ronaldo emerged as the top scorer with 29 league goals to his name, while Lukaku spearheaded Inter Milan to the title with his tally of 24.

Speaking to HLN after his move to Chelsea, Lukaku referred to Ronaldo as one of the greatest players in football history and played down comparisons between himself and the 36-year-old.

Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli will play his 100th game for Belgium tonight:



He scored 17 goals in his first 50 caps.



What followed: 49 goals in 49 caps.

Going for 50 out of 50. #cfc #BigRom100 pic.twitter.com/PjLRPQhvoM — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) September 5, 2021

"Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never. Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, one of the top three best players in the history of football."

"I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there."

Ronaldo and Lukaku to rekindle goalscoring battle in the Premier League

After a heated battle for the Golden Boot in Serie, Ronaldo and Lukaku are set to go at it once again this season, this time in the Premier League. Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been the talk of the town in recent weeks, as he sealed a sensational move to Old Trafford in the last few days of the transfer window.

Lukaku, on the other hand, emerged as Chelsea's prime transfer target after their failed pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Blues launched a bid in excess of 100 million for the Belgian and eventually got their man, as he returned to Stamford Bridge to after nearly seven years.

Roberto Martínez: “Romelu Lukaku is a legend in Belgian football. His 100th international game should be a big party.” #BigRom100 pic.twitter.com/dKNvoXthTw — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) September 4, 2021

“When Chelsea made their third offer I knew it was serious and I was no longer with my head in Milan. Chelsea offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no. So I told Inzaghi: Inter pulled me out of s*** but I wanna leave only because of Chelsea”

Lukaku is already off the mark in the Premier League, having scored on his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal last month. Ronaldo, though, is yet to feature for Manchester United this season but is likely to do so against Newcastle United next week at Old Trafford.

