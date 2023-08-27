“He’s so tough to defend against" - James Milner heaps praises on player linked with a summer move to Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder James Milner has lavished praise on teammate Kaoru Mitoma, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. Milner lauded the Japanese winger for his attacking prowess and ability to get past defenders.

Milner said in an interview with The Times (as quoted by HITC):

“Kaoru’s quiet, get on with his business, great attitude, in the gym doing his exercises. You see how he goes at players that he’s taking in what the defender is doing in terms of how he’s going to go past him. I think there’s no way he can change his body shape or change direction that quick and he manages to do it."

The former Liverpool star added:

“He’s so tough to defend against. I haven’t had to play against him too many times in training, which is good. But I’m sure that will come. Fantastic player and he can get so much better in terms of goals and assists as well. I’m so excited to see how he keeps pushing on and improving because he’s so good.”

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Mitoma this summer. However, according to talkSPORT, Brighton are unwilling to sell the Japan international and are confident of tying him down to a longer, new contract.

Mitoma joined the Seagulls last summer and impressed almost immediately. The winger scored seven goals and provided six assists in 33 Premier League appearances for Brighton during the 2022/23 campaign.

"It is like watching Ryan Giggs" - Pundit likens Arsenal target to Manchester United legend

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has hailed Mitoma and likened him to Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. The Englishman believes the Arsenal target has traits similar to the retired winger.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT:

"Mitoma is on another level. I said to you off-air Nat that it is like watching Ryan Giggs at his very best. He is direct. I was lucky and very fortunate, Ryan Giggs at the start of his career, I was watching him and playing against him."

He added:

"He was frightening, Ryan Giggs. He would just run at you when he was a winger. Obviously, he changed his game. But Mitoma just goes at people for fun."

Mitoma has kickstarted the 2023/24 Premier League campaign in emphatic fashion for Brighton. The Japan international has already recorded a goal and two assists in just three league encounters for the Seagulls.

The Gunners have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer for £65 million, their only attacking signing this window.