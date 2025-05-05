“He’s a tremendous player” - Robbie Fowler urges Liverpool to sign 29-year-old PL star amid concerns over Alexander Isak’s price tag 

Robbie Fowler has urged Liverpool to sign Ollie Watkins if they cannot lure Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Reds legend believes that the Aston Villa star will help Arne Slot's side more than anyone and he fits into their system.

Speaking to iPaper, Fowler stated that Liverpool are unlikely to pay over £100 million to sign Isak. He believes it is best if they start looking at alternatives and named Watkins as the ideal player for the Anfield side. He said:

"The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a No.9, so the prices will become silly. If you look at Isak, he's going to be £100m plus easily. He's a wonderful player, but Liverpool may not want to pay that, and they'll look around. You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn't really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age (29 years old), but I'd go and get him for a couple of years because he's a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League."

Aston Villa had a bid for Watkins from Arsenal in the January window, but the Villa Park side rejected it swiftly. They are reportedly open to selling the striker despite letting Jhon Duran leave for Al Nassr.

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target

Gabby Agbonlahor was on talkSPORT earlier this season and claimed that Liam Delap should be a target for Liverpool. He said that the Ipswich Town star would do better than Darwin Nunez:

"One player that will get a move [in the summer transfer window] is Liam Delap. Ipswich only paid £20 million for him. He's got 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He'll get a move. Who will take a punt on him? Is he good enough for Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs? Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool need strikers. I'm sure Delap would do a better job than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus [at Arsenal]. He'd do a better job than Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He'd do a better job than Richarlison [at Spurs]. I think he'll definitely get a move."

Liam Delap has a £30 million release clause after the relegation of Ipswich Town from the Premier League. The striker had a clause in his contract, but Chelsea and Arsenal currently lead the race for the striker, with Manchester United also in the mix.

