"He’s in trouble" - Former Premier League referee claims Jurgen Klopp could face investigation after recent Liverpool comments

Ex-UEFA and Premier League referee Keith Hackett thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be in danger of facing an investigation from the FA due to his recent comments about referees.

“He’s in trouble because that will go straight to the FA,” Hackett told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley. “You can question a decision forcibly but I think here he is bordering on questioning the integrity and competence of the match officials."

He added:

“Therefore, I think, he’s going to have a difficult couple of weeks before they come to a decision. The FA will no doubt go through the process of asking him for his observations.”

The FA recently fined former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel for questioning the refereeing standards in the Premier League.

What did the Liverpool boss say about referees?

Klopp had previously slammed the poor standard of refereeing, adding that it cost his team the Premier League title last season. Manchester City ended the season with one point more than Liverpool's final tally in the Premier League.

Klopp had said:

“I don’t have any problems with anyone from City. They deserved it just as much as we deserved it. What comes up in a moment like that: a few things happened over the season when a few things went against us, so I was thinking on the day: Let’s hope it won’t be decisive in the end."

He added:

“And then you forget about it again and don’t think about it. There were really blatant refereeing decisions. You keep thinking, what went in our favour Completely without club glasses. We were lucky once not to get a penalty against us. But we were already leading 2-0. Otherwise – nothing.”

Speaking further about the decisions that went against them, the Liverpool boss said:

“And against us? Clear handball penalties, penalties not given. Clear red cards not given against us, so for the opponent. That comes up at this moment. It’s human to think for a moment. But I don’t carry that around for long."

He did end it on a somber note, blaming the refereeing for all of it instead of Manchester City.

“No matter how Manchester City get the result, I accepted it – it’s deserved. And the other way round quite the same. And I can say: today I would be sitting here and wouldn’t feel one bit different if I had become champion and won the Champions League for a second time.”

Liverpool lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid last season.

