"He's trying to be involved in a lot of things" - Jose Fonte says Cristiano Ronaldo is now like 40-year-old NBA star

Portuguese defender Jose Fonte has claimed that superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is comparable to basketball legend LeBron James due to their similar career trajectories. The ex-Premier League centre-back called his countryman 'the best to ever do it' and opined that he was an 'inspiration' to budding sportsmen, akin to James.

Although a lot of questions have been raised about the pair's ability to continue to deliver at the highest level, both Ronaldo and James have aged like fine wine. The American icon and the Portugal legend turned 40 in December 2024 and February 2025 respectively, and continue to silence the critics with their unbelievable play.

James has averaged 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in 45 NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, missing only four games. On the other hand, Ronaldo has bagged 23 goals and four assists in 25 appearances for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season, averaging a goal contribution every 96 minutes.

Trending

Comparing the two legendary athletes in a recent interview with BoyleSports, Fonte said (via GOAL):

"You can see him at boxing events and UFC events, he's trying to be involved in a lot of things and I think he's loving his life there (in Saudi Arabia). He's performing, he's still scoring goals, there are talks over a new contract. He is playing for Portugal at the age of 40 and the only reason it's not surprising is because it's Ronaldo. He is the best to ever do it and it’s an inspiration. It's like LeBron James in the NBA."

In a recent interview with La Sexta, Ronaldo hinted at continuing his career for a couple more years, claiming that he's 'still very good.' In the same interview, however, he said he lives 'in the present' and does not think of his long-term plans. He said (via GOAL):

“I could quit the sport today and I wouldn't regret anything, but it would be a shame because I'm still very good, I'm still making a difference. I would leave myself saying, 'I can still make a difference for another year or two', that's why I live very much in the present and I can't think long term.”

"He will accomplish it" - Jose Fonte makes claim about potential Cristiano Ronaldo goalscoring record

Former Premier League defender Jose Fonte has backed legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo to breach the 1000-goal mark before he retires from professional football. The 41-year-old said he would be 'very surprised' if his compatriot didn't surpass the record easily, asserting that he still had the 'hunger' for goals.

With a whopping 923 goals and 257 assists in 1261 career appearances, the ex-Real Madrid forward is nearing a chiliad of goals for club and country. At his current goalscoring rate, it is projected that he could reach the incredible milestone soon after he turns 42 in the 2026-27 campaign.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with BoyleSports, Fonte, who now plays for Casa Pia in the Portuguese top flight, said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano will break the 1000 goal barrier. Once he gets an idea in his head he will accomplish it. He has achieved so much that he set out to achieve and I would be very surprised if he doesn't score at least 1000 goals and even surpass it. He still has all that hunger and sooner or later he will reach 1000 goals and everyone will be talking about it."

Up next, Ronaldo will be in action against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 7).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback